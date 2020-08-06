This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 9)

Host: Jane Pauley
COVER STORY: Higher education during a pandemic – Giving it the old college try
The coronavirus is leaving its mark on colleges and universities, perhaps permanently. With schools working hard to keep COVID-19 off-campus, 13% percent of colleges will offer online-only classes, while 35% will offer a mix of virtual and socially-distanced in-person classes. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger reports on how educators and students are adjusting to an on-campus experience that will be, as one university professor describes it, "some combination of a monastery and a minimum security prison."
For more info:
- Noel Wilkin, provost & executive vice chancellor for academic affairs, University of Mississippi
- Robert Kelchen, Co-Chair, Department of Education Leadership Management and Policy, Seton Hall University
- Frank Wu, president, Queens College, City University of New York
ART: Bubble wrap artist Bradley Hart
Wielding a syringe instead of a brush, artist Bradley Hart injects paint into the plastic bubbles of bubble wrap, turning the ubiquitous packing material into pointillist portraits. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.
For more info:
- Bradley Hart (Official site)
- Follow Bradley Hart on Instagram
- Bradley Hart (Anna Zorina Gallery)
- Sealed Air
MILEPOST: TBD
TRAVEL: RV living
Looking to take a vacation while avoiding COVID? Many families are heading out AND staying home, exploring public spaces while avoiding public bathrooms and hotels, by traveling in an RV. The pandemic is driving up sales of midrange recreational vehicles, which have nearly doubled compared to last summer. And as The New Yorker magazine's Kelefa Sanneh finds out, some motorhomes have amenities you may not even have in your own home.
For more info:
- Garick RV, Oak Ridge, N.J.
- Peggy Shaffer, professor, Miami University
- Bella Terra of Gulf Shores RV Resort, Foley, Ala. (Facebook)
- Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Van Buren, Mo.
- Camping and the Novel Coronavirus (National Park Service)
POLITICS: Dr. Jill Biden
A community college teacher, even while serving as the second lady during the Obama administration, Dr. Jill Biden says she wants to continue to teach even if her husband, former vice president Joe Biden, wins the presidency. In an interview with correspondent Rita Braver, Jill talks about her childhood, her marriage, standing up for her family, the loss of a child, the challenges of campaigning, and finding a refuge at the Bidens' vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.
PREVIEW: Dr. Jill Biden: "I want people to value teachers"
For more info:
- Follow Dr. Jill Biden on Instagram and Twitter
PASSAGE: TBD
PHOTOGRAPHY: One photographer's intimate view of the presidency
On August 9, 1974, Richard Nixon resigned in the face of Watergate investigations and impeachment hearings, and Gerald R. Ford became the 38th President of the United States. Ford's hand-picked official photographer was 27-year-old Pulitzer Prize-winner David Hume Kennerly, who was granted unheard-of access to the First Family. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Kennerly about his remarkable time in the Ford White House; and with Ford's son, Steven, who remembers his father's close relationship with the photographer.
For more info:
- Gerald R. Ford Presidential Library & Museum
- David Hume Kennerly (Official site)
- Follow David Hume Kennerly in Instagram
- Steve Ford (Gerald Ford Foundation)
COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on acquiring a green thumb
During these unsettling times, the comedian has found a measure of control by planting seeds, watering them, and growing something where there used to be just dirt.
For more info:
MUSIC: James TaylorLife these days is pretty sweet for James Taylor, the musician-songwriter famed for such hits as "Fire and Rain," "Carolina In My Mind" and "Sweet Baby James." Jane Pauley visited Taylor at his home in the Berkshires of Massachusetts to talk about his audio memoir on his early days in North Carolina, and a new album exploring the songs Taylor loved growing up, titled "American Standard." (This story was originally broadcast on February 2, 2020.)
To stream James Taylor's latest album, "American Standard," click on the player below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):
For more info:
- jamestaylor.com
- "American Standard" by James Taylor (Fantasy), available on CD (Amazon, Barnes & Noble), Vinyl (Amazon, Barnes & Noble), Digital Download (Google Play, iTunes) and Streaming (Spotify)
- "Break Shot: My First 21 Years" by James Taylor (Audible)
PULSE: TBD
HISTORY: A time of reckoning for the global slave trade
The Black Lives Matter campaign, which was propelled by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, has become a worldwide movement, particularly in Europe, where former colonial powers are struggling to come to terms with the global stain of racism and their slave-trading past. Correspondent Mark Phillips talks with historians and art curators about how countries such as Britain profited from the triangle trade, and how slave owners profited even after slavery was abolished.
For more info:
- Tate Modern, London
- Keith McClelland, University College London
- Kehinde Andrews, School of Social Sciences, Birmingham City University
SUMMER: Popsicles
Did you know the popsicle was invented by a child experimenting with soda and cold weather? Nancy Giles bites into the history of the tasty frozen treat.
For more info:
NATURE: Beluga whales
The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.
DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city
"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.
Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.
Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.
You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!