This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 9)

Host: Jane Pauley

Sanitizing a classroom at the University of Mississippi. CBS News

COVER STORY: Higher education during a pandemic – Giving it the old college try

The coronavirus is leaving its mark on colleges and universities, perhaps permanently. With schools working hard to keep COVID-19 off-campus, 13% percent of colleges will offer online-only classes, while 35% will offer a mix of virtual and socially-distanced in-person classes. CBS News business analyst Jill Schlesinger reports on how educators and students are adjusting to an on-campus experience that will be, as one university professor describes it, "some combination of a monastery and a minimum security prison."

For more info:

A detail from artist Bradley Hart's bubble wrap painting of Michael Jackson. Bradley Hart

ART: Bubble wrap artist Bradley Hart

Wielding a syringe instead of a brush, artist Bradley Hart injects paint into the plastic bubbles of bubble wrap, turning the ubiquitous packing material into pointillist portraits. Correspondent Lee Cowan reports.

For more info:



MILEPOST: TBD



Taking an RV for a test drive. CBS News

TRAVEL: RV living

Looking to take a vacation while avoiding COVID? Many families are heading out AND staying home, exploring public spaces while avoiding public bathrooms and hotels, by traveling in an RV. The pandemic is driving up sales of midrange recreational vehicles, which have nearly doubled compared to last summer. And as The New Yorker magazine's Kelefa Sanneh finds out, some motorhomes have amenities you may not even have in your own home.

For more info:

Correspondent Rita Braver with Dr. Jill Biden. CBS News

POLITICS: Dr. Jill Biden

A community college teacher, even while serving as the second lady during the Obama administration, Dr. Jill Biden says she wants to continue to teach even if her husband, former vice president Joe Biden, wins the presidency. In an interview with correspondent Rita Braver, Jill talks about her childhood, her marriage, standing up for her family, the loss of a child, the challenges of campaigning, and finding a refuge at the Bidens' vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

PREVIEW: Dr. Jill Biden: "I want people to value teachers"

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



A portrait of President Gerald Ford. David Hume Kennerly

PHOTOGRAPHY: One photographer's intimate view of the presidency

On August 9, 1974, Richard Nixon resigned in the face of Watergate investigations and impeachment hearings, and Gerald R. Ford became the 38th President of the United States. Ford's hand-picked official photographer was 27-year-old Pulitzer Prize-winner David Hume Kennerly, who was granted unheard-of access to the First Family. Correspondent Jim Axelrod talks with Kennerly about his remarkable time in the Ford White House; and with Ford's son, Steven, who remembers his father's close relationship with the photographer.

For more info:

Jim Gaffigan is going green, literally. CBS News

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan on acquiring a green thumb

During these unsettling times, the comedian has found a measure of control by planting seeds, watering them, and growing something where there used to be just dirt.

For more info:

The legendary singer-songwriter is looking back in a new audio memoir, and in an album of songs he loved while growing up in North Carolina, "American Standard." CBS News

MUSIC: James TaylorLife these days is pretty sweet for James Taylor, the musician-songwriter famed for such hits as "Fire and Rain," "Carolina In My Mind" and "Sweet Baby James." Jane Pauley visited Taylor at his home in the Berkshires of Massachusetts to talk about his audio memoir on his early days in North Carolina, and a new album exploring the songs Taylor loved growing up, titled "American Standard." (This story was originally broadcast on February 2, 2020.)

To stream James Taylor's latest album, "American Standard," click on the player below (Free Spotify registration required to hear the tracks in full):

For more info:



PULSE: TBD



HISTORY: A time of reckoning for the global slave trade

The Black Lives Matter campaign, which was propelled by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, has become a worldwide movement, particularly in Europe, where former colonial powers are struggling to come to terms with the global stain of racism and their slave-trading past. Correspondent Mark Phillips talks with historians and art curators about how countries such as Britain profited from the triangle trade, and how slave owners profited even after slavery was abolished.

For more info:

A summer vacation on a stick! CBS News

SUMMER: Popsicles

Did you know the popsicle was invented by a child experimenting with soda and cold weather? Nancy Giles bites into the history of the tasty frozen treat.

For more info:



NATURE: Beluga whales





The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!