This week on "Sunday Morning" (August 23)

Guest host: Lee Cowan.

Despite the continuing pandemic, many school districts around the country are reopening with varying degrees of in-person classes as opposed to virtual, online instruction. CBS News

COVER STORY: Back to school, and into uncertainty

With every state having a different COVID infection rate, and no national strategy to guide educators, schools across the country are reopening with a mix of plans – and the insecurities, disagreements and fears about protecting children remain. David Pogue explores the difficult choices parents and teachers face about sending students back to class in the midst of a pandemic.

For more info:

Artist Meredith Bergmann works on her statue of suffragist Sojourner Truth, part of a monument to be unveiled in New York City this week. CBS News

ART: A tribute to monumental women

At a time when many statues of controversial historical figures are coming down, some lofty women are going up. In New York City's Central Park, a monument is about to be unveiled honoring women's suffrage pioneers Sojourner Truth, Susan B. Anthony, and Elizabeth Cady Stanton. Correspondent Faith Salie talks with sculptor Meredith Bergmann about the Women's Rights Pioneers Monument marking the 100th anniversary of the 19th amendment; and with Rutgers professor Salamishah Tillet about the history of a suffrage movement fraught with inequity.

For more info:

A summer treat! CBS News

FOOD: Watermelons, for a taste of summer

There's nothing that counteracts the heat of summer quite like a big, sweet, juicy slice of watermelon. Luke Burbank offers up the history and lore behind that thirst-quenching favorite.

For more info:

One of the top-rated archers in the country, Matt Stutzman, was born without arms. CBS News

SPORTS: The armless archer

One of the top-ranked archers in the country is 37-year-old Matt Stutzman of Fairfield, Iowa, who has medaled in a sport that many would have thought beyond his reach: he was born without arms. Lee Cowan finds out how, with a simple bow and arrow, a man who just wanted to provide for his family became an inspiration. (This story was originally broadcast on November 3, 2019.)

For more info:

Women march in a suffrage parade in New York City, May 4, 1912. Library of Congress

VOTING: Commemorating how women won the right to vote

One hundred years ago the 19th Amendment, which would protect women's right to vote, was just one vote short of ratification. "Face the Nation" moderator Margaret Brennan reports on how the landmark legislation finally earned passage (liquor helped), and talks with historians Elaine Weiss, Susan Ware and Martha S. Jones about how suffragists such as Carrie Chapman Catt won the long-pitched battle which, for black women, continued long after the amendment became embedded in our Constitution. Brennan also talks with singer Rosanne Cash about the suffragists' legacy.

For more info:



PASSAGE: TBD



PUBLISHING: Vanity Fair magazine seizes the moment

Next month Vanity Fair, best known for great reads and great photography chronicling Hollywood and high society, will release a special issue on activism and art in the 21st century, featuring contributors of color on almost every page. "Sunday Morning" contributor Mark Whitaker talks with bestselling author Ta-Nehisi Coates (who is the issue's guest editor) and editor-in-chief Radhika Jones about how the magazine is capturing the cultural zeitgeist, and how a summer of protests might represent a turning point for race relations in America.

For more info:



HARTMAN: TBD



The co-host of "Wheel of Fortune" talks about her 37 years revealing puzzles. CBS News

TELEVISION: "Wheel of Fortune" star Vanna White, a woman of letters

Vanna White has demonstrated that no one reveals letters better than she does. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with the "Wheel of Fortune" co-host about her 37 years revealing puzzle clues, her inauspicious audition, and filling in for Pat Sajak during his recent emergency surgery. (This story was originally broadcast on March 1, 2020.)

For more info:



COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan: Back to (home) school

The comedian wonders whether another semester of "distance learning" will provide much learning for his kids, when they won't be all that distant from him.

For more info:



ELECTION 2020: Unconventional wisdom regarding the GOP convention

"60 Minutes" correspondent John Dickerson shares his thoughts on what to expect from this week's Republican National Convention, where President Donald Trump and his party will make the case for a second term.

Don't miss CBS News' coverage of the 2020 Republican National Convention, beginning Monday, August 24 at 8:00 p.m. ET on CBSN.

For more info:

2020 Republican National Convention, August 24-27, from Charlotte, N.C.



MILEPOST: TBD



NATURE: Elephants



WEB EXCLUSIVE:

AWARD-WINNERS: 2020 New York Press Club Awards

"Sunday Morning" has received two Excellence in Journalism Awards from the New York Press Club from two recent reports:

BUSINESS: Deal or no deal? The expansion of Dollar Stores (Video)

It's the latest struggle between Main Street and corporate America: Dollar General, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have opened tens of thousands of retail outlets across the U.S., and in many rural areas they are the only game in town. Grocers say these stores have effectively forced them out of business, thereby reducing options for fresh food and produce for miles around. Experts say it is having negative effects on public health, but according to Dollar General it is up to consumers to decide where to shop and what to eat. Special Contributor Allison Aubrey, of National Public Radio, reports.



AMERICA: All her sons (Video)

When the AIDS crisis hit in the 1980s, Ruth Coker Burks – who'd inherited 262 plots in a family cemetery in Hot Springs, Arkansas – became a mother of sorts to countless sons, many abandoned by families and churches because they were suffering from what was then called the "gay cancer." Coker Burks became a one-woman AIDS help center: driving patients to appointments, trying to find doctors or drugs, or filling-out death certificates. And in many cases she gave them a final resting place. Seth Doane reports on the woman who has been called the "Cemetery Angel," who gave – and received – so many precious gifts.

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. Executive producer is Rand Morrison.

DVR Alert! Find out when "Sunday Morning" airs in your city

"Sunday Morning" also streams on CBSN beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET and again at 11:30 a.m. ET.

Full episodes of "Sunday Morning" are now available to watch on demand on CBSNews.com, CBS.com and CBS All Access, including via Apple TV, Android TV, Roku, Chromecast, Amazon FireTV/FireTV stick and Xbox.

Follow us on Twitter (@CBSSunday), Facebook, Instagram (#CBSSundayMorning) and at cbssundaymorning.com.



You can also download the free "Sunday Morning" audio podcast at iTunes and at Play.it. Now you'll never miss the trumpet!