This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 29)

COVER STORY: Puffins

The island of Heimaey, just off the coast of Iceland, is a breeding ground to Atlantic Puffins. But the colorful birds are not as plentiful here as they once were. Scientists say their numbers have been down by a third or more just since 2002. And one threat to the puffins is the local fishing village's bright lights, which can confuse young pufflings and draw them away from their nocturnal feeding ground.

Enter the Puffling Patrol -- young children who volunteer to rescue lost birds. Lee Cowan pays a visit.

ART: Grant Wood

He is inarguably Iowa's most famous artistic son. Grant Wood (1891-1942) is best-known for his painting "American Gothic," one of the most recognizable portraits in history. Now, the Whitney Museum of Art in New York City has organized the largest exhibition ever of Wood's art. Anna Werner reports.

SUNDAY PROFILE: Janelle Monae

Tony Dokoupil profiles the singer and actress, whose new album is 'Dirty Computer."

Watch the music video of "Make Me Feel," from Janelle Monae's album "Dirty Computer":

CONNECTIONS: Craigslist Confessional

Washington, D.C. lawyer Helena Bala experienced an unusual sense of connection and fulfillment five years ago when she saw a homeless man, with whom she stopped and shared a sandwich and a conversation. After listening to his story, she posted an ad on Craigslist offering to listen to anyone who just needed to talk. She was immediately flooded with requests. And so began "Craigslist Confessional." Bala talked to Jim Axelrod about how what she offers to the hundreds of people desperate to talk is very different from typical therapy.

ON STAGE: Denzel Washington

Michelle Miller interviews the actor, now starring on Broadway in the Eugene O'Neill classic, "The Iceman Cometh."

OPINION: M&M's World

Comedian Jim Gaffigan wonders whether anyone has ever felt unfulfilled enough in their M&M purchasing needs to justify an entire store devoted solely to the candy-covered chocolates.

MUSIC: Barbershop

In Las Vegas, at the annual convention of the Barbershop Harmony Society, the boys of four-part harmony packed them in. Barry Petersen checks out the acts large and small, and asks, in these polarized times, who couldn't use a little more harmony?

CALENDAR: Week of April 30

"Sunday Morning" takes a look at come notable events of the week ahead. Jane Pauley reports.



Verne Lehmberg

NATURE UP CLOSE: Hummingbirds

Arizona's Sonoran Desert plays host to a high diversity of some of the world's tiniest birds

