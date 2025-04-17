This week on "Sunday Morning" (April 20)

The Emmy Award-winning "CBS News Sunday Morning" is broadcast on CBS Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. ET. "Sunday Morning" also streams on the CBS News app beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. (Download it here.)

A painting depicting colonists battling British troops at Concord Bridge, Massachusetts, on April 19, 1775 - the "shot heard 'round the world" of the American Revolutionary War. VCG Wilson/Corbis via Getty Images

COVER STORY: The birth of the American Revolution

On April 19, 1775, British troops faced off against colonial militias in the Massachusetts towns of Lexington and Concord, and exchanged fire, setting off America's War of Independence. Correspondent Mo Rocca explores the dramatic events of that fateful day 250 years ago; and hears from reenactors about why the colonists' ideals still hold true today.

ALMANAC: April 20

"Sunday Morning" looks back at historical events on this date.

A view of the West Gallery of the Frick Collection, March 25, 2025, in New York City. The museum reopened to the public on April 17, following a four-year renovation. ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

ARTS: Inside the transformation of the Frick Collection

One of New York City's most exquisite museums, the Frick Collection, located in the former home of a Gilded Age steel baron, has reopened following a four-year, more than $200 million renovation. "Sunday Morning" national correspondent Robert Costa goes behind the meticulous restoration of an ornate mansion housing masterpieces that is a masterpiece itself.

A member of the pharmacology department takes inventory of the last boxes of drugs delivered by the now-dismantled United States Agency for International Development (USAID) amid medical supply shortages, in a pharmacy storeroom at Lodwar County Referral Hospital in Lodwar, Kenya, April 1, 2025. LUIS TATO/AFP via Getty Images

WORLD: The dangers posed by cuts to U.S. foreign aid

Elon Musk's proverbial chainsaw and President Trump's policies have targeted American foreign aid, and with it the humanitarian groups whose work its funds around the world. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with humanitarian aid workers in Africa and Afghanistan, and with former U.K. foreign secretary David Miliband (now president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee), about the impacts both abroad and at home.

TV: Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino: Curtain up on "Étoile"

"Étoile," a new Amazon Prime series about two struggling ballet companies in New York and Paris, is the latest comic-drama from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, the Emmy-winning couple behind such hits as "Gilmore Girls" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Correspondent Faith Salie talks with the writers about a partnership that always manages to find the comic relief.

To watch a trailer for "Étoile" click on the video player below:

"Étoile" debuts on Amazon Prime April 24



PASSAGE: In memoriam

"Sunday Morning" remembers some of the notable figures who left us this week.

Chocolate crème eggs hatched at the Cadbury factory in Bournville, England. CBS News

SWEETS: Chocolate Easter eggs: Cracking open a candy tradition

Founded in 1824, the candymaker Cadbury produces roughly a million chocolate crème eggs a day, year-round, at its factory in Bournville, England. Correspondent Seth Doane delves into some chocolate history, and finds out why chocolate eggs sold to Americans are different from those sold to consumers in other countries.

HARTMAN: Bird kid



Correspondent Martha Teichner with actor David Hyde Pierce. CBS News

STAGE: David Hyde Pierce, the very model of a modern major-general, in "Pirates! The Penzance Musical"

"Frasier" star David Hyde Pierce is back on the Broadway stage in "Pirates! The Penzance Musical," a jazzy re-working of the Gilbert & Sullivan classic, transplanted to New Orleans. The former aspiring concert pianist talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about the thread that Gilbert & Sullivan has run throughout his life. He also talks about his comedy influences, and what it means to him to make people laugh.

For more info:



LIFESTYLE: GenSpace in Los Angeles re-imagines what a senior center can be

GenSpace, a new community center for seniors in Los Angeles founded by philanthropist Wallis Annenberg, offers up the kind of space and activities in which older people can thrive. Correspondent Allison Aubrey talks with Annenberg about GenSpace's intergenerational approach, and whether her model for a modern senior center is replicable across the country.

Wallis Annenberg GenSpace, Los Angeles

A 1910 portrait of a woman wearing a bird hat made of ostrich feathers. ullstein bild via Getty Images

FASHION How hat fashions ruffled feathers and spurred a conservation movement

In the late 1800s, feather fashion was trendy, especially among women in high society, with some feathers worth more than their weight in gold. The popularity of colorful plumes in hats and accessories led to the slaughter of birds, driving some species close to extinction by the early 20th century. Correspondent Conor Knighton looks at the history of the plume trade and the conservation efforts that were instrumental in making it illegal.

COMMENTARY: Jim Gaffigan: When will it be safe to retire from parenting?

The comedian, a self-described workaholic, reflects on the demands of his other job, that of parent to five.

