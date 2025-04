Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino on their ballet series "Étoile" "Étoile," a new Amazon Prime series about two struggling ballet companies in New York and Paris, is the latest comic-drama from Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino, the Emmy-winning couple behind such hits as "Gilmore Girls" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel." Correspondent Faith Salie talks with the writers about a partnership that always manages to find the comic relief.