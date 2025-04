The dangers posed by cuts to U.S. foreign aid Elon Musk's proverbial chainsaw and President Trump's policies have targeted American foreign aid, and with it the humanitarian groups whose work it funds around the world. "Sunday Morning" senior contributor Ted Koppel talks with humanitarian aid workers in Africa and Afghanistan, and with former U.K. foreign secretary David Miliband (now president and CEO of the International Rescue Committee), about the impacts both abroad and at home.