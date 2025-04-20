Watch CBS News

4/20: Sunday Morning

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Mo Rocca marks the 250th anniversary of the Battles of Lexington and Concord, which launched America’s War of Independence. Also: Ted Koppel looks at the dangers posed by the Trump administration’s cuts in foreign aid; Martha Teichner sits down with David Hyde Pierce, starring on Broadway in “Pirates! The Penzance Musical”; Robert Costa explores the newly renovated Frick Collection museum in New York City; Faith Salie talks with writer-producers Amy Sherman-Palladino and Dan Palladino about their new ballet series, "Étoile"; Allison Aubrey checks out a new model senior center in Los Angeles; Seth Doane learns the secret of chocolate Easter eggs at the Cadbury factory in England; and Conor Knighton discovers how hat fashions in the late 1800s led to a conservation movement to protect birds.
