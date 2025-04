Extended interview: David Hyde Pierce In this web exclusive, "Frasier" star David Hyde Pierce, now appearing on Broadway in "Pirates! The Penzance Musical," talks with correspondent Martha Teichner about playing physical comedy; tweaking Gilbert & Sullivan's "The Pirates of Penzance" for today's audience; his early television roles that led to the part of Dr. Niles Crane on "Frasier"; and his relationship with his husband, Brian.