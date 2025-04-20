How hat fashions ruffled feathers, spurring a conservation movement In the late 1800s, feather fashion was trendy, especially among women in high society, with some feathers worth more than their weight in gold. The popularity of colorful plumes in hats and accessories led to the slaughter of birds, driving some species close to extinction by the early 20th century. Correspondent Conor Knighton looks at the history of the plume trade and the conservation efforts that were instrumental in making it illegal.