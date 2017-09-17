Live blog of the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards Show

The Primetime Emmy Awards, TV's biggest night, is here and Stephen Colbert of the "Late Show" says he's excited to host the show at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

Colbert claims viewers will see nudity, and he also plans to pay tribute to the victims of Hurricanes Harvey and Irma. With "Game of Thrones" ineligible for Emmys this year, it will be interesting to see who takes home the most Emmys. "Saturday Night Live" and "Westworld" have the most nominations, with 22 each.

CBSNews.com will keep you updated with highlights from the show with a live blog and galleries of the red carpet and show.

Here's how to watch the show.