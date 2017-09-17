Sean Spicer makes surprise Emmys appearance

Sean Spicer surprised Emmy audiences Sunday night when he appeared on stage during host Stephen Colbert's opening monologue. The former White House press secretary poked fun at his inauguration crowd size claims when Colbert called on him to confirm how big the Emmys audience was.

"What really matters to Donald Trump is ratings. You gotta have the big numbers," Colbert said. "Unfortunately at this point we have no way of knowing how big our audience is. I mean is there anyone who can say how big our audience is? Sean, do you know?"

Spicer, accompanied by a rolling podium emblazoned with the presidential seal and "The Emmys," appeared on stage and said, "This will be the largest audience to witness an Emmys. Period. Both in person and around the world."

During his first White House press briefing on President Trump's inauguration, Spicer said nearly the exact same words: "This was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration -- period -- both in person and around the globe."

Cameras caught "Veep" star Anna Chlumsky's reaction to Spicer's appearance who stood up with her jaw dropped as well as Melissa McCarthy, who won a creative Emmy last week for her portrayal of Spicer on "Saturday Night Live."

Colbert ended the bit by thanking McCarthy -- not Spicer. "Melissa McCarthy, everybody!" he said.