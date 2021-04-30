Actress Elisabeth Moss on dystopian series "The Handmaid's Tale" Actress Elisabeth Moss earned six Emmy nominations for her portrayal of Peggy Olson in the hit series "Mad Men" and her latest project, "The Handmaid's Tale," is one of this year's most talked about new TV dramas. It is based on the dystopian novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood and follows her character's struggle to survive in a totalitarian society, which was formerly the United States. Moss joined "CBS This Morning" to discuss her role and the relevance of the show's themes.