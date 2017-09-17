Emmy Awards red carpet 2017

    • Sofia Vergara

      Sofia Vergara attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 17, 2017, in Los Angeles, California.

      Click through to see more photos from the Emmys red carpet. 

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Uzo Aduba

      Uzo Aduba attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Heidi Klum

      Heidi Klum arrived at the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters

    • Justin Hartley

      Justin Hartley attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Ellie Kemper

      Ellie Kemper attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Tituss Burgess

      Tituss Burgess attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Emily V. Gordon (L) and Kumail Nanjiani

      Actors Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Padma Lakshmi

      TV personality Padma Lakshmi attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Jessica Biel

      Jessica Biel attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Edie Falco

      Edie Falco arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

    • Anna Chlumsky

      Anna Chlumsky attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • "SNL" cast

      Actors Pete Davidson, Kyle Mooney, Aidy Bryant, Mikey Day and Beck Bennett attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Lily Tomlin

      Lily Tomlin attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart

      Anthony Anderson with wife Alvina Stewart attend the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters

    • Ryan Michelle Bathe and Sterling K. Brown

      Ryan Michelle Bathe (L) and Sterling K. Brown arrive for the 69th Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

    • Giuliana Rancic

      Giuliana Rancic arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre.

      Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

    • Mandy Moore

      Mandy Moore attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Jonathan Banks and Gennera Banks

      Jonathan Banks and Gennera Banks attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Jeremy Maguire and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons

      Jeremy Maguire and Aubrey Anderson-Emmons attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • "Stranger Things" actors

      Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb Mclaughlin attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Mike Blake/Reuters

    • Rico Rodriguez

      Rico Rodriguez arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

    • Billy Eichner

      Billy Eichner arrives for the 69th Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images

    • Jane Fonda

      Jane Fonda attends the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

    • Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita

      Justin Mikita (L) and actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson attend the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards.

      Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images