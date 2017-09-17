Emmy winners 2017: full list

Stephen Colbert of the "Late Show" hosted the Primetime Emmy Awards, TV's biggest night, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday.

"Game of Thrones" is ineligible for Emmy Awards this year. Instead, "Saturday Night Live" and "Westworld" have the most nominations, with 22 each.

Here is your full list of winners, which will be updated throughout the show.

Supporting actor in a drama series: John Lithgow, "The Crown"

Supporting actress in a comedy series: Kate McKinnon, "Saturday Night Live"

Supporting actress in a limited series or movie: Laura Dern, "Big Little Lies"

Directing for a comedy series: Donald Glover, "Atlanta"

Variety sketch series: "Saturday Night Live"

Writing for a drama series: Bruce Miller, "Handmaid's Tale"

Directing for a limited series or movie: Jean-Marc Vallee, "Big Little Lies"

Supporting actor in a limited series: Alexander Skarsgard, "Big Little Lies."

Writing for a variety series: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver"

Writing in a comedy series: Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe for "Master of None"

Reality-competition program: "The Voice"