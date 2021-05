Reese Witherspoon on "Big Little Lies" and creating opportunities for women Reese Witherspoon is one of four women, including Nicole Kidman and Shailene Woodley, nominated for Emmy Awards for their performances in the HBO series, "Big Little Lies." Witherspoon is also a producer of the critically-acclaimed show. CBS News contributor and Vanity Fair executive West Coast editor Krista Smith spoke with her in Hollywood.