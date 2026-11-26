Live updates: Thanksgiving Day storm hits Philadelphia region with heavy rain, high winds and Jersey Shore flooding
What to know about the Thanksgiving Day storm:
- Major coastal flooding is occurring Thursday morning along parts of the Jersey Shore as a strong coastal storm system approaches the Philadelphia region.
- The area can anticipate ongoing flooding along the shore, near hurricane-force wind gusts and heavy rain throughout the day.
- Forecasters are concerned that the storm may bring significant impacts on the region, including widespread power outages and tree damage.
Flooding inundates Brigantine Boulevard
Brigantine Boulevard is closed in both directions due to flooding, and police are telling drivers not to drive around barriers.
This video was recorded just before the closure:
Flight delays, cancellations slowly climb at PHL airport
Some travelers heading to and from Philadelphia International Airport may experience flight disruptions throughout the day due to the storm. Here's the latest from FlightAware, as of this writing:
- Total delays today: 33
- Total cancellations today: 4
Consumer advocates say the recent FAA outages and disruptive weather are a reminder that travelers should understand their rights before accepting a voucher or paying out of pocket when problems arise. Passengers are entitled to protections when flights are canceled, significantly delayed, overbooked, or when luggage is lost or damaged.
Visit this story to know and understand your travel refund and compensation rights.
Absecon, N.J., police: Stay off the road until conditions improve
The Absecon Police Department listed several roadways that are impassable due to flooding and closed to traffic until further notice:
- U.S. Route 30
- South Shore Road
- South New Road
- South Mill Road
"Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways or around barricades," the department said. "Water depth can be deceptive, and attempting to cross flooded roadways puts both you and emergency responders at risk."
Multiple water rescues in Cape May, New Jersey
Cape May Deputy Fire Chief Mike Eck described today's flooding at the shore as on par with Superstorm Sandy in October 2012. Multiple water rescues have been reported, along with downed utility poles.
The only access to the island is through West Cape May, Eck said.
Flooding closes stretch of U.S. Route 30
Officials shut down a stretch of U.S. Route 30 (Absecon Boulevard) in both directions into and out of Atlantic City, New Jersey, due to flooding concerns, according to the Absecon Police Department.
Thanksgiving rainfall forecast for Philadelphia, South Jersey and the Poconos
The highest rainfall accumulations are expected in South Jersey and along the shore, with totals of 2 to 3 inches. About 1.5 to 2 inches of rain are expected along the Interstate 95 corridor, with lesser amounts of an inch to 1.5 inches heading into the Poconos.
Most of the rain is forecast to fall from Thursday during the day into the evening hours. Although widespread flooding isn't expected, this added rainfall could worsen the coastal flooding impacts along the shore.
Thanksgiving wind timeline for Philadelphia, South Jersey and the Poconos
Winds from the east-northeast are expected to ramp up into early Thursday morning, with the strongest blowing through on Thanksgiving Day.
The highest gusts are expected to move northward as the day wears on, with the worst occurring between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. in South Jersey, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Philadelphia and the Lehigh Valley and central Jersey, and noon to 8 p.m. in the Poconos.
Generally, wind gusts could reach 50 to 60 mph across portions of the Delaware Valley, with gusts approaching 70 mph along the Jersey Shore and Delaware beaches.
It's not out of the question that these high winds could down trees and power lines.
When will coastal flooding peak along the Jersey Shore?
Major coastal flooding is possible through Thursday morning along the Jersey Shore and Delaware Bay.
Several high-tide cycles are anticipated through Friday, with the most severe flooding occurring Thursday morning, according to National Weather Service forecasts. This will be the time when widespread moderate to major coastal flooding occurs.
Some crests could rival previous all-time highs:
Cape May Harbor: 9.36 feet on Jan. 23, 2016 | Forecast: 9.3 feet
Atlantic City: 9 feet on Dec. 11, 1992 | Forecast: 8.4 feet
Expect widespread roadway flooding in coastal and bayside areas, including damage to vulnerable structures, the weather service says. It's possible roadways closest to the coast will be impassable.