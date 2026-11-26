One high school marching band from Texas says it has raised $350,000 to cover the cost of its 500-member group remaining in New York City after the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade was rescheduled until Saturday due to a potentially historic storm hitting the region on Thursday.

"It's been exhausting and emotional to figure this out, but it has been incredibly humbling to see an outpouring of kindness," Ryan Demkovich, the director of the Pride of Pearland Marching Band at Pearland High School in Texas, told CBS News about raising the funds required to cover the extended trip.

Other marching bands that traveled to New York from across the country are also raising money to cover the cost of their extended stays. For many of the high school musicians, the parade is a once-in-a-lifetime chance to perform for millions of spectators along the route and watching at home, and the postponement has made the trip significantly more expensive.

"This was quite a challenge for us, and there was a very frantic and large call to action to our community to let the kids stay here and finish it out," Demkovich added.

By Thursday, the band had raised enough money to pay for two extra nights at a hotel and to charter buses back to Texas after the parade on Saturday. One logistical challenge: They'll have to relocate from the Marriott Marquis in Times Square, which is booked for the weekend, to a hotel near the Meadowlands Sports Complex in New Jersey.

And they'll travel home by bus on Saturday because flights are booked until late Monday or Tuesday, Demkovich said. The donations also cover extra meals for the ensemble.

The parade's delay also scrambled plans for tourists and family members who had traveled to New York to see the parade on Thursday. Among them was the Sims family, who traveled from Florida to see their daughter perform as part of the Great American Marching Band.

"We came up to see her. It's our first time in New York City," Dustin Sims told CBS New York. "We've had a great week, but now we gotta decide whether we're gonna stay another day or not."

Outpouring of support

Demkovich told CBS News that the group's fundraising push quickly spread across social media, soliciting contributions from Pearland businesses with a history of charitable giving and from strangers alike.

Several Texas businesses, including Gringo's Mexican Kitchen in Pearland and Houston's Mattress Mack and CenterPoint Energy, opened their wallets by making generous donations through a fundraising link on the marching band's website.

Eight other marching bands are scheduled to perform on Saturday. The Dobyns-Bennett High School Band from Kingsport, Tennessee, also issued a plea on social media, calling on its community to help defray the cost of the band staying in New York through Saturday.

"While we are grateful that our students will still have the opportunity to perform in this historic 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade during the Dobyns-Bennett Band's own centennial year, this unexpected change presents significant logistical and financial challenges for our program," the group said in a post on social media on Wednesday.

"Extending our stay in New York City means additional expenses that were never anticipated in our original trip budget, including extended charter bus rentals, additional nights of hotel accommodations, and meal stipends for our students," the group added.

By Thursday morning, the Dobyns-Bennett Band said it had met its undisclosed fundraising goal and that the band would be staying in New York through Saturday to perform in the 100th Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

"We have secured the necessary funding for the band to stay the extra night and to pay for the extended bus contract to get the kids home on Saturday!" the group said in the post.