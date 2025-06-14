Texas lawmakers warned of "credible threat" ahead of "No Kings" protest in Austin

The Texas Department of Public Safety warned state legislators of a "credible threat" against them during Saturday's "No Kings" protest at the state capitol building in downtown Austin.

The Texas State Capitol and grounds were evacuated at 1 p.m. local time Saturday due to the threat and remain temporarily closed. Texas DPS said that the evacuation was out of an abundance of caution. No further details were provided.

"Just today, a credible threat was made to possibly kill members of the Texas Legislature at the Capitol," Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick said in a post on X. "Death threats are sadly a part of serving in public life today."

Patrick called on the public to remain cautious and to "heed the warning of the Texas DPS until the threat is no longer active."

The protest at the Texas Capitol was scheduled for 5 p.m., according to the "No Kings" website. It was not immediately clear if the event would continue.

While such threats are not often discussed, Patrick said the state handles many each month. He noted that most come from individuals who "go too far in their emails or calls," and that they frequently retract their statements when confronted, insisting they didn't intend harm. Still, he stressed that "all have to be taken seriously."

Patrick highlighted the need to differentiate between acceptable discourse and unlawful threats.

"There's a difference between free speech complaints, which we welcome, and making death threats," Patrick said in his statement. "The latter can be a crime."

Minnesota lawmakers targeted

The bulletin to legislators also mentioned the targeted attacks against two lawmakers in Minnesota. State Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband were killed, and state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were wounded in politically-motivated shootings overnight, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said Saturday morning.

A manhunt is underway for the suspect, who remains at large.

"Currently, it seems to be an isolated incident. However, we're always concerned about copycats and those who this attack might inspire. Your safety is our top priority, and we are taking all necessary precautions to address any potential threats," the bulletin said.

"What happened today in Minnesota was an absolute criminal act and a tragic loss of life," Patrick said in his statement. "Our prayers go out to those in Minnesota."