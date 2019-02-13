Disney reveals first look at "Frozen 2"

The Ice Queen is back. A teaser trailer for Disney's "Frozen 2" was released on Wednesday, and Elsa seems as powerful and determined as ever.

Little is known about the plot for the second movie, but the dramatic trailer begins with Elsa trying to jump through waves in the ocean, using her freezing powers to battle the sea. The rest of the trailer features Ana, Kristoff and Olaf on what seems to be a daring adventure.

Within hours, the teaser trailer racked up hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube and fans around the world began sharing their thoughts on social media.

"So, that 'Frozen 2' trailer has me interested. If you know about the land (Arendelle) in the first movie, then you can see how this seems to have a dark tone," one fan wrote. "More amazing than I could have imagined," another tweeted.

"25 years old and I'm freaking out over the 'Frozen 2' trailer," one fan wrote in Portuguese.

So, that Frozen 2 trailer has me interested. If you know about the land (Arendelle) in the first movie, then you can see how this seems to have a dark tone. It took a minute to click, but I got it after Elsa’s last try to freeze the water 😅 — Robert Scott (@BobbyScott205) February 13, 2019

Omg that Frozen 2 trailer. I’m dead. This looks amazing, more amazing than I could have imagined. — xaty @ KH3 KH3 KH3 !!!!! (@neptunedemon) February 13, 2019

The worldwide excitement speaks to "Frozen's" global success. In 2014, the Disney hit became the top-grossing animated film in box office history. After its Japan premier, "Frozen" officially pushed its worldwide box office to an estimated $1.072 billion, pushing past "Toy Story 3."

The sequel was announced in 2015 when Disney's Bob Iger revealed in a shareholder meeting that co-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck were both on board. In an interview with Variety, Lee revealed Anna and Elsa are "going to go far out of Arendelle" in the sequel.

Last year, Disney gave fans a 21-minute short film starring Olaf the snowman to hold them over until the sequel. Finally, in November 2019, fans will get to see the second installment of the beloved Disney film.

Also on the list of most-anticipated films this year is another Disney classic, Toy Story. The fourth film in that franchise will premier on June 21. John Lasseter, who directed the original "Toy Story" film released in 1995, will return to the helm the upcoming installment.