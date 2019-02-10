Disney drops first teaser video for live-action "Aladdin" movie

Disney granted fans a sneak peek Sunday night at its upcoming live-action "Aladdin" movie during commercial break for the 61st annual Grammy Awards. The 1-minute video teaser, which was also uploaded to YouTube, includes a look at Will Smith as Genie.

Jafar, played by Marwan Kenzari, says, "Bring me the lamp," which sends Aladdin, played by Mena Massoud, on his mission. "Your life begins now, Aladdin."

Then viewers see Aladdin entering a cave to get the lamp, rubs it and then Genie comes into focus.

"You really don't know who I am?" Genie, asks, as he hovers above the ground. "Genie, wishes, lamp? None of that ringing a bell?"

ETonline points out reaction online was mixed moments after the video was broadcast, with some not sure what to make of Smith's version of the animated character from the original 1992 film.

Some pointed out they were reminded of Paul Giamatti's character in "Big Fat Liar."

The "Aladdin" reboot hits theaters May 24.