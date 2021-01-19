New movies coming in 2021 and beyond: The most anticipated films on the way

The coronavirus crisis has delayed TV and film production across Hollywood and beyond... but the flicks are still coming. Many studios have announced streaming-release plans for movies previously intended for the big screen. Others will have simultaneous, or close to simultaneous, premieres in theaters and at home.
But what's coming when in 2021 and beyond? Here's what we know, so far, about the most anticipated films of the year.
First: The next James Bond film, "No Time to Die." Daniel Craig returns for the fifth time as the MI6 agent James Bond, while Rami Malek stars as Safin, the next big, bad Bond villain.
The release of "No Time to Die" was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Release date: April 2, 2021