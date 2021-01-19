Live

New movies coming in 2021 and beyond: The most anticipated films on the way

    New movies coming in 2021 and beyond: The most anticipated films on the way
    • No Time to Die

      The coronavirus crisis has delayed TV and film production across Hollywood and beyond... but the flicks are still coming. Many studios have announced streaming-release plans for movies previously intended for the big screen. Others will have simultaneous, or close to simultaneous, premieres in theaters and at home.

      But what's coming when in 2021 and beyond? Here's what we know, so far, about the most anticipated films of the year.

      First: The next James Bond film, "No Time to Die." Daniel Craig returns for the fifth time as the MI6 agent James Bond, while Rami Malek stars as Safin, the next big, bad Bond villain. 

      The release of "No Time to Die" was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

      Release date: April 2, 2021

      Credit: MGM Pictures

    • Army of the Dead

      In January 2021, Netflix announced an ambitious plan: New movies every week throughout the entire year.

      One mega-flick on the list: Zack Snyder's "Army of the Dead," described as a zombie heist film. The cast includes Dave Bautista ("Guardians of the Galaxy"). 

      Credit: Netflix

    • Dune

      The first installment in a planned two-part series of the 1965 novel will star an ensemble cast that includes Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård and Dave Bautista.

      Release date: October 1, 2021

      Credit: Warner Bros.

    • Jungle Cruise

      A riverboat captain (Dwayne Johnson) escorts a scientist (Emily Blunt) into a jungle to find a mysterious tree.

      Release date: July 30, 2021

      Credit: Walt Disney Pictures

    • In the Heights

      Based on the Broadway musical written by Lin-Manuel Miranda, "In the Heights" stars Anthony Ramos, Leslie Grace and Corey Hawkins.

      The release was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

      Release date: June 18, 2021

      Credit: Warner Bros.

    • Candyman

      Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will star in this nod to the 1992 horror classic. It's being produced by Jordan Peele.

      Release date: August 27, 2021

      Credit: MGM

    • Minions: The Rise of Gru

      The follow-up to 2015's "Minions" will focus on the origin story of the single-celled yellow organisms.

      Originally slated for release in July 2020, "The Rise of Gru" was delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

      Release date: July 2, 2021

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

      Marvel fans will have to wait a while to see their favorite Marvel sorcerer (Benedict Cumberbatch) bring his magic back to the big screen. 

      Release date: March 25, 2022

      Credit: Marvel Studios

    • Raya and the Last Dragon

      A warrior named Raya (Cassie Steele) searches for the last dragon in the world.

      Release date: March 5, 2021

      Credit: Walt Disney Pictures

    • Uncharted

      The long-gestating adaptation of the video game of the same name was expected to be released in 2020, but, as with many projects, coronavirus intervened. Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg are set to star in the film.

      Release date: July 16, 2021

      Credit: Sony Pictures

    • Bios

      The last man on Earth (Tom Hanks) creates a robot to keep him and his dog company as they embark on a journey across the country.

      Release date: April 16, 2021

      Credit: STX Films

    • Black Widow

      Although she died in "Avengers: Endgame," Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) returns in this prequel entry set after the events of "Captain America: Civil War." 

      The Marvel movie was postponed because of the coronavirus outbreak. 

      Release date: May 7, 2021

      Credit: Walt Disney Pictures

    • Ghostbusters: Afterlife

      Finn Wolfhard and Paul Rudd join Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Sigourney Weaver in the fourth film in the Ghostbusters franchise. 

      Release date: June 11, 2021

      Credit: Sony Pictures

    • Cruella

      Emma Stone channels the classic animated Disney villain in this live-action caper.

      Release date: May 28, 2021

      Credit: Walt Disney Pictures

    • Coming 2 America

      Garcelle Beauvais, Leslie Jones and Wesley Snipes join original Zamundans Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall in this sequel to a comedy classic.

      Release date: March 5, 2021

      Credit: Paramount

    • Judas and the Black Messiah

      Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield star in this look at the life of Fred Hampton, chairman of the Black Panther Party in the late 1960s.

      Release date: February 12, 2021

      Credit: Warner Bros.

    • Antlers

      Keri Russell and Jesse Plemons star in this supernatural horror film based on the short story, "A Quiet Boy."

      Release date: 2021

      Credit: Fox Searchlight Pictures

    • The King's Man

      A prequel to the Kingsman franchise, "The King's Man" stars Ralph Fiennes as the Duke of Oxford. 

      Release date: March 12, 2021

      Credit: 20th Century Fox

    • Death on the Nile

      Kenneth Brannagh's iteration of Hercule Poirot returns to solve another murder mystery most foul. Supporting cast includes Gal Gadot and Letitia Wright.

      Release date: September 17, 2021

      Credit: 20th Century Studios

    • Last Night in Soho

      Written and directed by Edgar Wright (Baby Driver), this psychological thriller stars Thomasin McKenzie and Anya Taylor-Joy.

      Release date: April 23, 2021

      Credit: Universal Pictures / Focus Features

    • Godzilla vs. Kong

      The sequel to "Godzilla: King of Monsters," "Godzilla vs. Kong" – starring Alexander Skarsgård and Millie Bobby Brown — is the fourth film in Legendary's MonsterVerse.

      Release date: May 21, 2021

      Credit: Legendary Pictures

    • Fast & Furious 9

      The gang is back for the 10th installment in the Fast and Furious franchise. Dwayne Johnson won't appear in this entry after starring in "Hobbs & Shaw." 

      Originally set to be released on May 22, 2020, "Fast & Furious 9" was delayed until the following summer.

      Release date: May 28, 2021

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • Top Gun: Maverick

      Twenty-four years after the original "Top Gun," Tom Cruise returns as Pete "Maverick" Mitchell in the high-flying action sequel.

      Release date: July 2, 2021

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • A Quiet Place Part II

      Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe reprise their roles in the sequel to 2018's "A Quiet Place."

      Release date: April 23, 2021

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • Eternals

      The 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe will star Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden and Kumail Nanjiani, among others.

      Release date: Feb. 12, 2021

      Credit: Walt Disney Pictures / Universal Pictures

    • The Many Saints of Newark

      This prequel to the HBO hit "Sopranos," set in the 1960s and 1970s, will feature James Gandolfini's son Michael as a young Tony Soprano.

      Release date: March 12, 2021

      Credit: Getty

    • Don't Look Up

      Look for a star-studded cast, including Leo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, who play astronomers trying to warn fellow Earthers about an approaching asteroid.

      The film is part of an ambitious slate of new releases that Netflix has announced: at least one release for every week in 2021.

      Release date: 2021

      Credit: Netflix

    • Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

      Awkwafina and Simu Liu are set to star in Marvel's first-ever Asian-led film based on the Marvel comic "Shang-Chi; The Master of Kung-Fu." 

      Release date: July 9, 2021

      Credit: George Pimentel via Getty Images; Marvel Studios

    • Venom: Let There Be Carnage

      Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock (and Venom) in this Andy Serkis-directed sequel.

      Release date: June 25, 2021

      Credit: Sony Pictures

    • Halloween Kills

      Jamie Lee Curtis is back as Laurie Strode in this sequel to 2018's "Halloween."

      Release date: Oct. 15, 2021

      Credit: Universal Pictures

    • Snake Eyes

      The third entry in the G.I. Joe franchise will focus on the origin story of Snake Eyes (Henry Golding).

      Release date: Oct. 22, 2021

      Credit: Paramount Pictures

    • West Side Story

      Ansel Elgort stars in this Steven Spielberg-directed adaptation of the classic Broadway show. 

      Release date: December 10, 2021

      Credit: Amblin Entertainment

    • Legally Blonde 3

      Reese Witherspoon will reprise her role as Elle Woods, the sorority president turned ace lawyer.

      Release date: May 22, 2022

      Credit: MGM Studios

    • Barbie

      A doll (Margot Robbie), living in Barbieland, is expelled for not being perfect enough in this live-action adaptation of the popular toy line. 

      Release date: To be determined

      Credit: Paramount Pictures / iStock

    • Thor: Love and Thunder

      The fourth Thor film stars Chris Hemsworth returning to his titular role and will pick up where "Avengers: Endgame" left off. The movie will feature characters from "Guardians of the Galaxy."

      Release date: Feb. 18, 2022

      Credit: Marvel Studios

    • Morbius

      The second film in Sony's Marvel Universe will star Jared Leto as Morbius, a scientist who tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease.

      Release date: October 8, 2021

      Credit: Sony Pictures

    • Thunder Force

      Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy co-star in this movie about a scientist who gives her estranged best friend some new superpowers. This one is coming to Netflix at a yet-to-be-announced date.

      Release date: 2021

      Credit: Netflix

    • Red Notice

      Dwayne Johnson plays the world's greatest tracker; Ryan Reynolds, the world's great con man; and Gal Gadot, the world's greatest art thief, in this comedy slated to arrive on Netflix sometime this year.

      Release date: 2021

      Credit: Netflix

    • The Batman

      Robert Pattinson takes on the cape and cowl, and the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.

      Release date: March 4, 2022

      Credit: Warner Bros.

    • Free Guy

      A bank teller discovers he's living in a gigantic video game, and sets out to make himself the hero, in this film starring Ryan Reynolds.

      Release date: May 21, 2021

      Credit: 20th Century Studios