Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding venue speculation fueled by Madison Square Garden permit

"Are you ready for it?"

While details have been kept under wraps for one of the most anticipated pop culture events of the year — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding — there's speculation that the couple's big day could take place at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that a permit has been filed by a prominent event planning company to close streets around MSG for an event on July Fourth weekend, with one city official reportedly telling the paper the venue is planning to host the wedding.

It comes after weeks of rumors, fueled in part by Swift appearing at Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the Knicks and Spurs.

Taylor Swift, center, with Este Haim and Mariska Hargitay at Game 4 of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2026. Al Bello / Getty Images

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani even hinted that the event may take place over the holiday weekend.

"July 4th, America 250, Taylor Swift's wedding. All happening at the same time," Mamdani recently said.

The couple announced their engagement last August after Kelce proposed at his Missouri home.

Madison Square Garden has no windows and secluded entrances that could provide the "Love Story" singer and Kansas City Chiefs tight end with privacy.

"If they do do something at Madison Square Garden, there is no better place to bring sports and entertainment together," said Rosemarie Terenzio, who helped to plan John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessett's remote 1996 wedding. "I can't imagine, with the amount of people that come in and out of MSG and it's New York City, that it wouldn't somehow get out."

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are seen leaving Or'esh restaurant on May 15, 2026 in New York City. MEGA/GC Images/ Getty Images

NFL tight end George Kittle, who plays for the San Francisco 49ers, confirmed to "Entertainment Tonight" that he and his wife were invited, but added they don't know the details.

When asked if the wedding is at MSG, Kittle said, "I have no idea. I actually asked Travis last night and he laughed at me."

While Swift has ties to New York — she has an apartment downtown and has written several songs about the city — Swifties are also skeptical. Some told CBS News they think the speculation surrounding Madison Square Garden could be a ploy.

"Do I buy it? I'm not sure," one fan said.