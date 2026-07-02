How Taylor Swift could transform Madison Square Garden into a perfect wedding venue, according to elite planners

Turning a basketball arena into a wedding venue fit for a superstar might sound intimidating. But for celebrity event planners and designers, it's just another day.

Rumors have been swirling about Taylor Swift's impending nuptials to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. Law enforcement sources told CBS News the pair plan to tie the knot at Madison Square Garden, the iconic concert venue and basketball arena in the heart of New York City.

While the venue may seem like an odd choice to some, two celebrity event planners explained to CBS News how it could become unrecognizable by the time guests arrive — and the unique aspects the arena offers.

"Making the impossible request happen"

When it comes to planning for celebrities and high-net-worth clients, it's more like producing a "blockbuster movie" than hosting a wedding, said Larry Walshe, a London-based event designer who regularly works on weddings that cost between $5 to $10 million.

There may be hundreds of people involved in such a project, said Walshe, who recently worked on a wedding team that employed 800. Often, the "small village" of staffers will be under a non-disclosure agreement to prevent leaks, Walshe said.

File photo of the crowd outside an entrance to Madison Square Garden in Middown Manhattan. Plexi Images/GHI/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Uniqueness and exclusivity are often the name of the game, he said, with celebrities regularly "trying to push that creative envelope."

Sometimes, clients want their wedding to be somewhere fantastical, like the wilds of Iceland or the remote deserts of Saudi Arabia. In places where the wedding industry is non-existent and guest infrastructure slim, prep work can include building a temporary village for the hundreds of staff involved in the event. The team may need to import everything, down to the silverware, Walshe said.

"Part of my job is to be creative, like design and art direction, (but) so much of my job is logistics and engineering," said Walshe, who has planned multi-day extravaganzas that cross countries. "It's trying to find a way to make the impossible request happen. How do you make flowers look like they're levitating, but don't look like they're standing up on something? How do you engineer something like that, that also isn't going to fall over and kill someone?"

Walshe said that compared to some of the weddings he has choreographed, Madison Square Garden is straightforward — and even offers some unusual perks.

"The thing that's quite nice about it is that it's got a lot of rigging already in there! It's got some really great lighting and technical things already there. There's a lot of infrastructure that you could make work," Walshe said, adding that clients often do the opposite, choosing a site that is beautiful but has no infrastructure. "It's usually one or the other. The challenge is, how do you make those two things meet in the middle as harmoniously as possible?"

A "completely transformed" Madison Square Garden

While no one knows how Swift and Kelce's nuptials will look, Preston Bailey, an event designer who was part of the team that created a multi-day extravaganza for the son of India's wealthiest family in 2024, said Madison Square Garden will likely be unrecognizable.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India on July 5, 2024. Raju Shinde/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

Walshe said it might take a lot of time to make the space feel "personal, romantic and residential," but the sky is the limit for the superstar couple. Bailey said designers could "create a space within a space that would virtually eliminate" the bleachers that surround the arena floor. The team could also "create different areas" for the ceremony, cocktail hour, reception and other events, he said. That blank-slate element of the arena helps make it the "perfect location," Bailey said.

"If they want, they could make each section look completely different," Bailey said. "Both of them are professionals that normally work in stadiums, so I think Madison Square Garden could not be a better option."

People Magazine editor-in-chief Charlotte Triggs told "CBS Mornings" that Swift's familiarity with the venue makes it an appealing option.

"I think for most people, this seems like the weirdest choice in the world, but for her, this is spot-on. It has total security. Also keep in mind, she's very familiar with it. She performed there multiple times," Triggs said.

Triggs highlighted reports that designers are installing a castle inside the venue, and noted that Swift has previously turned venues into intimate spaces for some past tours. Load-ins have been ongoing all week, she said. Large trucks have been seen parked outside the venue in recent days, with work crews unloading stage equipment, lights and other gear, much of it under wraps. Some of it was labeled "Garden Party" or "GP."

"This is going to be an absolute, spectacular blowout," Triggs said. "According to a source, it doesn't look at all the same inside. They've completely transformed it."

Unloading outside Madison Square Garden. CBS News

What do we know about Taylor Swift's wedding?

Walshe said that jugging the wedding and the expected security will be like "running a military operation," though he noted any planner used to organizing this type of event would be capable of handling it. Swift and Kelce have hired private security, and the New York City Police Department is expected to help handle the expected traffic, security, media, fans and paparazzi. Even reported street closures wouldn't be difficult for a planner accustomed to these kind of events, Walshe said.

The wedding events are reported to begin on Thursday, with a rehearsal dinner at the Infosys Theater at the Garden, law enforcement sources told CBS News. That will be for about 100 people, according to the sources.

The party really starts on Friday, the sources said, with a wedding celebration for about 1,000 people planned to begin that evening and stretch into the early hours of Saturday morning. The doors of the arena are set to open around 3:30 p.m., the sources said, with guests entering through a covered VIP area. They will be treated to cocktails on the arena's 6th floor concourse before the 5:30 p.m. ceremony, according to the law enforcement sources, who noted that the exact times are subject to change.

The reception is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. and last until 2 a.m., the sources said. The event will feature musical performances, they said.