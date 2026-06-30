Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce wedding rumors fuel millions in bets on prediction markets

The wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could be just days away, and even though there's no official confirmation of it happening, people are still betting millions on it.

Prediction markets, which are often used to bet on sports and politics, are now seeing an influx of action from Swifties. More than $2 million has been bet just on where the couple will tie the knot.

"Prediction markets are filling this void in our society of turning every single thing into a gambling contract," said Jonathan Cohen, the gambling policy lead at the American Institute for Boys and Men. "When celebrities get married, people want to gamble on celebrities getting married."

According to Kalshi, New York leads the way for the couple's wedding location.

Last week, CBS News confirmed with New York City Hall that an application was filed for an event in or around Madison Square Garden on July 3.

On Monday, several trucks were spotted with equipment labeled "Garden Party" being loaded into MSG – sparking more speculation that Swift and Kelce may be hosting some type of celebration there.

Kalshi says the superstar wedding has already generated more than $4.5 million in wagers.

As of early Tuesday morning, Kelce's brother, Jason Kelce, is the top pick for groomsman at 94%, according to Kalshi. Other picks include Swift's brother, Austin Swift, and Kelce's teammate, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. As for bridesmaids, Swift's childhood best friend, Abigail Anderson Berard, holds the lead at 85%.

This year alone, Kalshi has already seen $600 million in trading on entertainment markets, which is double the amount from 2025.

The company has also seen the number of female traders double in the past year.

"You sort of need to, like, have the exit velocity to break out of this sort of male space and maybe, just maybe, a Taylor Swift wedding, an event so clearly sort of in the female fan wheelhouse, could be the way to do that," Cohen said.