Taxes in 2025: Everything important to know now

If you haven't filed your taxes yet, you're cutting it extremely close to the deadline. With April 15 just one day away, it's time to decide whether you're going to submit your tax return by tomorrow or file for an extension and buy yourself some extra time. By taking action now, you could save yourself a lot of money and stress later, whether you're filing a simple return or dealing with more complex tax issues.

But before you click the submit button on your tax filings or extension request, it's important to know that the tax landscape has shifted compared to years past. From adjusted tax brackets to expanded credits, these changes affect virtually every taxpayer. And, understanding these modifications can help you navigate your tax obligations more effectively this year.

So what exactly do you need to know about filing your taxes right now — and how should you proceed if you can't meet tomorrow's deadline? That's what we'll detail below.

Taxes in 2025: Everything important to know

Here's everything important to know about filing your taxes in 2025 to help you lessen the last-minute tax filing stress you might be experiencing.

Tax deadlines for 2025

The most pressing deadline is, of course, tomorrow – April 15, 2025, which is the final day to file your tax return or request an extension. If you can't complete your return by then, you can file Form 4868 to receive an automatic six-month extension. However, remember that this extends only the filing deadline, not the payment deadline. Any taxes owed are still due by April 15, and late payments will incur penalties and interest.

If you're self-employed or make estimated payments, you should mark your calendar for these upcoming quarterly payment dates:

April 15, 2025

June 16, 2025

September 15, 2025

January 15, 2026

Tax changes for 2025

These are the changes you'll see when you file your taxes this year:

Standard deduction changes

Thanks to inflation adjustments, the standard deduction has increased to:

$14,600 for single filers (up from $13,850)

$29,200 for married couples filing jointly (up from $27,700)

$21,900 for heads of household (up from $20,800)

$29,200 for surviving spouses (up from $27,700)

If you don't itemize deductions, this higher standard deduction reduces your taxable income.

Tax bracket shifts

The tax brackets are the same as they were in years past but income thresholds have been adjusted upward. So, you may find yourself in a lower bracket even if you earned slightly more last year. Here's what the income brackets are this year:

37% for individual single taxpayers with incomes greater than $626,350 ($751,600 for married couples filing jointly)

35% for incomes over $250,525 ($501,050 for married couples filing jointly).

32% for incomes over $197,300 ($394,600 for married couples filing jointly).

24% for incomes over $103,350 ($206,700 for married couples filing jointly).

22% for incomes over $48,475 ($96,950 for married couples filing jointly).

12% for incomes over $11,925 ($23,850 for married couples filing jointly).

10% for incomes $11,925 or less ($23,850 or less for married couples filing jointly).

401(k) and IRA contribution limits changes

The contribution limits were increased for this tax year to the following:

401(k) contribution limit: $23,000 (up from $22,500)

$23,000 (up from $22,500) IRA contribution limit: $7,000 (up from $6,500)

$7,000 (up from $6,500) Catch-up contributions: Remain at $7,500 for 401(k)s and $1,000 for IRAs if you're age 50 or older

Health savings account limit changes

If you have a health savings account, the limits have increased to:

$4,150 max for self-only coverage

$8,300 max for family coverage

Additional $1,000 catch-up if you're 55+

Earned Income Tax Credit adjustments

The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) has gone up slightly. The maximum credit for this year is:

$7,830 for families with three or more qualifying children

$6,960 for families with two qualifying children

$4,213 for families with one child

$632 for individuals with no children

The income limits to qualify also increased, which may help more low- to moderate-income workers.

The bottom line

We're down to the wire for this year's tax filing deadline — April 15 is almost here. But if you haven't filed yet, there's still time to get it done, or at least get an extension filed so you're protected. And once that's handled, take a few minutes to look ahead. The tax changes that took effect this year are already shaping how much you'll owe (or get back) when you file next year. Understanding those updates now gives you time to plan smarter — whether it's adjusting your withholdings, contributing more to retirement or keeping better records.