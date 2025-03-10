Received an audit letter from the IRS? Do these 3 things now

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

There are a few simple steps you should take after receiving an audit letter from the IRS. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Getting an audit letter from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) can cause concern for even the most organized taxpayer. If you've received one of these letters after filing your taxes, you might wonder what you did wrong, if you owe more money on taxes or whether you're about to enter a bureaucratic nightmare. But while receiving this type of notice is never pleasant, it's important to remember that audits are not always about wrongdoing. Sometimes, they're just routine checks to verify information, so it's important to stay calm and act strategically.

What you should never do in this situation, though, is ignore the letter. The IRS isn't going to forget about an audit, and any delays you cause during the process could make the problem worse. Plus, you have options to consider in this situation, even if you feel like you don't — and there are steps you can take to try and minimize the stress and financial impact. By taking the right approach, you can typically resolve an IRS audit issue with minimal hassle — and possibly even secure a better outcome than you expected.

Get help with your tax debt today.

What to do after receiving an audit letter from the IRS

Here are the crucial steps you should take immediately after opening an audit notice from the IRS.

Read the letter carefully to understand exactly what's being asked

Before jumping to conclusions, take a deep breath and read the audit letter in detail. Not all IRS audits are the same, after all. Some may be simple requests for more documentation, while others could be more extensive examinations of your finances. The letter will outline why you're being audited, what specific information the IRS is requesting and the deadline for responding.

As you read the letter, take the time to make sure you understand exactly what is required. If any part of the letter is unclear, you can contact the IRS directly for clarification. And, keep in mind that audits can be triggered by a variety of reasons, including mathematical errors, high deductions or even random selection. Understanding the scope of the audit will help you respond appropriately and avoid unnecessary panic.

Speak to a tax expert about your options now.

Gather and organize your records

Once you know what the IRS is asking for, start gathering all relevant documents. This could include tax returns, receipts, bank statements, W-2s, 1099s and other financial records that support the information you reported on your tax return. Having well-organized records will not only help you respond accurately but also demonstrate to the IRS that you are cooperative and diligent.

If you're missing any documents, try to retrieve copies from your employer, financial institution or any other relevant source. You should also try to avoid making assumptions or providing unnecessary information — stick strictly to what is requested instead. Submitting extra details could open up additional questions that might complicate the audit process.

Reach out to a tax professional

One of the smartest moves you can make during an audit is to consult with a tax professional. Whether it's a tax attorney, a certified public accountant (CPA) or an enrolled agent, these experts have the knowledge and experience to guide you through the process. They can help you understand your rights, prepare the best response and even communicate with the IRS on your behalf.

Why is this so important? Because the IRS has extensive resources at its disposal, and you don't want to face them alone — especially if your audit is complex or involves a large sum of money. A tax professional can help minimize potential penalties, negotiate payment plans if needed and ensure you're not providing information that could work against you. If the audit escalates into a more serious issue, such as tax debt or fraud allegations, having professional representation becomes even more critical.

The bottom line

Receiving an audit letter from the IRS is never ideal, but it doesn't have to become a nightmare, either, especially if you act quickly and strategically. In most cases, the sooner you take action, the smoother the process will be. Whether your audit is a minor request for clarification or a more in-depth examination, handling it correctly from the start can save you time, stress and potentially a significant amount of money. So take a deep breath, follow the steps outlined above and tackle your audit with confidence.