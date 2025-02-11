We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

If you're planning to file an extension on your taxes, it's important to know how the process works. Getty Images

Tax season is rarely fun, but it's an inevitable part of life. Whether you're an early filer who knocks it out in February or a last-minute scrambler in mid-April, though, there's always some level of stress involved with filing your taxes. But what if you need more time to do so? After all, life happens, and there are times when you may face unexpected medical issues, a family emergency or just a particularly complicated tax situation, making it tough to file your taxes by the April 15 deadline.

The good news is that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) understands that there are cases in which you may need a little extra breathing room, which is why tax extensions exist. A tax extension pushes the filing deadline back, giving you extra time to file your tax return. However, many taxpayers misunderstand what an extension actually does and doesn't do, leading to potentially costly mistakes.

That's part of why understanding how tax extensions work is important. By knowing the ins and outs of tax extensions, you may be able to save yourself from unpleasant financial surprises. So how do these extensions work — and how do you get one?

How do tax extensions work?

A tax extension is essentially an agreement with the IRS that gives you additional time to file your tax return — allowing you to file six months beyond the standard deadline. So, if you file for an extension by April 15, you'll have until October 15 to submit your completed tax return. This extra time can be invaluable if you're waiting for important documents, dealing with complex tax situations or facing unexpected life events that make it difficult to meet the regular deadline.

However, there's a crucial part that many taxpayers misunderstand: a tax extension is an extension of time to file your return, not an extension of time to pay any taxes you owe. If you expect to owe money to the IRS, you still need to estimate that amount and pay it by the original April deadline. Failing to do so can result in penalties and interest charges, even if you've properly filed for an extension.

That's why tax professionals emphasize the importance of estimating your tax liability before requesting an extension. If you underpay, the IRS will start charging interest on the unpaid amount starting from the April due date. The extension simply helps you avoid the "failure-to-file" penalty, which can be more severe than the late payment penalty.

How to get an extension on your taxes

Getting a tax extension is straightforward and there are several ways to do it. One is to file Form 4868 electronically through the IRS website, tax preparation software or with your tax professional. This is the quickest and most reliable method, as you'll receive immediate confirmation that your extension has been accepted.

Another option is to make an electronic payment for all or part of your estimated income tax due using Direct Pay, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System, or a credit or debit card. When you pay this way and indicate it's for an extension, you don't need to file Form 4868 separately.

Or, you can mail a paper Form 4868 to the IRS, making sure it's postmarked by the regular due date for your return. Given potential mail delays and processing times, though, it can make more sense to opt for electronic filing instead.

If you're living abroad or serving in a combat zone, you might automatically qualify for more time to file without having to request an extension. Special rules also apply to those affected by natural disasters or other federally declared emergencies.

Just remember to check your state's tax filing requirements separately, as state tax extensions often work differently from federal extensions. Some states automatically grant you an extension if you receive a federal one, while others require a separate application.

The bottom line

Tax extensions can be a valuable tool when you need more time to prepare an accurate return, but they come with important responsibilities and limitations. While getting an extension is relatively simple and penalty-free, it's crucial to understand that any taxes owed are still due by the original deadline.

When deciding whether to file for an extension, you may also want to consider both the benefits and potential drawbacks. On the positive side, extensions give you time to gather missing documents, consult with tax professionals if necessary and ensure your return is accurate. However, if you're filing for an extension because you can't pay your tax bill, you may want to consider other options first.

Ultimately, the key to using tax extensions effectively is to treat them as a tool for ensuring accuracy and completeness in your tax return, not as a way to delay your tax obligations. If you do need an extension, file the request early, pay any estimated taxes due and use the extra time wisely to prepare a thorough and accurate return.