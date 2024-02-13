We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With the April 15 federal tax filing deadline quickly approaching, some taxpayers may be worried about how they'll handle their tax bills. Or maybe you've dealt with a tax issue in the past that's still unresolved.

Entrepreneurs, for example, might not have paid enough estimated taxes throughout the year, and they won't have enough to cover the remaining debt when it comes time to file taxes. Or, maybe you had to sell some stocks previously to help navigate high inflation, and you didn't have enough leftover to pay your tax bill for these capital gains.

When these types of situations occur, they can quickly become very serious matters. Once you get into tax debt, it can be hard to get out, such as with high interest rates making it expensive to borrow money to pay your taxes. And if you leave your tax bill unsettled, the IRS has the power to take steps like automatically seizing money out of your paycheck.

The good news is that there can be ways to negotiate your tax debt to reduce what you owe or at least come up with a payment plan that's more tolerable. While some people contact the IRS or relevant tax agencies themselves to try to obtain tax relief, many people find that doing so becomes overwhelming and confusing.

To simplify the problem and potentially increase your chances of a better outcome, you might instead turn to a tax relief company staffed with professionals like enrolled agents, lawyers and accountants who can help negotiate with the IRS or other tax agencies to find a solution to your tax debt. Below, we'll take a closer look at some of the best tax relief companies for 2024 across five different categories.

Best tax relief companies 2024

Here are some of the best tax relief companies, broken down into five different categories:

Best for money-back guarantee: Anthem Tax Services

When you hire a tax relief professional, you're probably already in a tough financial spot. So, you don't want to waste thousands of dollars on a service that's ineffective. However, Anthem Tax Services offers a money-back guarantee; if the company doesn't save you money or rework your payments, you can get your money back, aside from a minimum deposit and any tax preparation or bookkeeping fees.

Best for businesses: Larson Tax Relief

Individuals aren't the only ones who can face tax challenges. From single-member LLCs to large corporations, companies can face a wide range of tax debt and other tax issues that Larson Tax Relief can help with. For example, Larson Tax Relief can help with federal tax areas like payroll taxes and worker classification issues, as well as state tax issues like use taxes and franchise taxes.

Best for complicated tax issues: Community Tax Relief

For complicated tax issues, our pick for the best tax relief company is Community Tax Relief. The company says it provides all-in-one support covering over 15 financial issues, with support for many different tax relief solutions like partial pay installment agreements and conditional expense installment agreements, rather than just traditional installment agreements.

Best for cost: Tax Defense Network

The cost of tax relief services can vary based on your tax situation, but overall, our pick for the best tax relief company based on cost is Tax Defense Network. The company offers financing options, starting at $99 per month, to help you afford tax relief services, and the company says it offers "customized tax relief services for every budget."

Best for customer service: Instant Tax Solutions

Not every tax relief company has a great reputation, so you have to be careful about who you work with. Read reviews to get a sense of which companies are worth engaging. If you're looking for the best tax relief company based on customer service, consider Instant Tax Solutions, which has a perfect 5-star rating on Trustpilot and an A+ Better Business Bureau rating.