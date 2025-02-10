We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Tax season is back, and while some taxpayers may be looking forward to their refunds, others may be dreading the process of gathering their tax documents and meeting the deadlines set by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). No matter how you feel about filing taxes, though, one thing is certain: Missing a deadline during tax season can lead to penalties, unnecessary stress and potential issues with the IRS.

Each year, the tax season deadlines follow a familiar schedule, from the start of filing season to the final extension date. Knowing exactly what these dates are, though, will help you stay ahead of the game and avoid last-minute chaos or hefty fees. So, whether you're an individual filer, self-employed or a small business owner, it's important to mark your calendar with the crucial tax season deadlines.

To help you better navigate this year's tax season, we've put together a breakdown of all the critical tax deadlines for 2025. Whether you're expecting a refund or just want to avoid the IRS knocking on your door, the below dates you'll want to remember.

Tax season 2025: All the deadlines taxpayers should know

Taxpayers should keep in mind the following deadlines for this year's tax season:

January 15, 2025

If you're self-employed or earn income that isn't subject to withholding, your final estimated quarterly tax payment for 2024 was due on January 15 this year. This date has already passed, so if you missed it, it's important to make that payment as soon as possible to avoid penalties and stay on track with your tax obligations.

January 31, 2025

Employers and businesses must send out W-2 forms to employees and 1099-NEC forms to independent contractors by this date. This deadline has already passed, but most taxpayers should receive their tax documents by early February. So, if you haven't received your documents yet, it may benefit you to reach out to your employer or the IRS for assistance.

February 18, 2025

If you have investment income, real estate transactions or other miscellaneous income, your financial institutions should provide the necessary 1099 forms by this date. These documents are crucial for accurate tax reporting, so be sure to keep an eye out for them.

April 15, 2025

This is the big one. April 15 is the deadline to file your federal income tax return for 2024 unless you request an extension. It's also the deadline to pay any taxes owed to avoid late payment penalties and interest. If you're making estimated payments for 2025, the first quarterly payment is also due on this day.

June 17, 2025

June 17 is the filing deadline for U.S. citizens living abroad, including military personnel stationed outside the country. These taxpayers automatically receive an additional two months to file without requesting an extension, though interest still applies to any unpaid tax after April 15.

September 15, 2025

September 15 is the third-quarter estimated tax payment deadline for the 2025 tax year. This affects those who are self-employed and taxpayers with significant non-wage income.

October 15, 2025

If you file for an extension in April, the October 15 deadline is your last chance to submit your 2024 tax return. If you don't file by this deadline, it could result in paying extra fees and penalties to the IRS, so make sure to meet this deadline if you've been granted an extension.

The bottom line

Filing your taxes is rarely fun, but staying on top of deadlines can prevent unnecessary penalties and stress. And, whether you're filing early to claim a refund or need extra time to get your paperwork together, knowing these key dates will keep you on track. So, be sure to set calendar reminders, double-check your documents and don't hesitate to seek help from a tax professional if needed. A little preparation now can make tax season a lot smoother — and maybe even a little less painful.