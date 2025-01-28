We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Requesting a tax extension can offer you more time to file with the IRS, but there are limits to this approach. Getty Images

Every year as tax season approaches, millions of Americans find themselves in a familiar predicament: They're simply not ready to file by the deadline. Whether it's missing tax documents, complex financial situations or just life getting in the way, the pressure to file on time can feel overwhelming.

The good news is that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) provides options for taxpayers who are unable to file by the annual April 15 deadline. Tax extensions are a common and perfectly legal way to push back your filing deadline. In fact, the IRS grants millions of extensions each year, making it one of the most widely used tax relief options available to American taxpayers.

However, there's often confusion about how tax extensions actually work, what they cover, and most importantly, how long you can really push that deadline — and these types of misunderstandings can lead to costly penalties or missed opportunities to reduce your tax liability. Below, we'll break down exactly what you need to know about extending your tax filing deadline.

Tax extensions: How long can you push the filing deadline?

A tax extension allows you to postpone your filing deadline, but it's important to know that it only grants more time to submit your tax return, not to pay any taxes owed. The typical deadline for filing federal income taxes is April 15 (or the next business day if it falls on a weekend or holiday). By filing for an extension, you can move this deadline to October 15 — giving you an additional six months to complete your return.

It's worth noting, though, that an extension isn't automatic; you need to apply for it before the original April deadline. You can do this by submitting IRS Form 4868, either electronically or by mail. Once approved, you'll have until October to file your return. However, any taxes owed must still be paid by April 15 to avoid interest and penalties.

For those with unusual circumstances, such as living abroad or serving in a combat zone, the IRS provides special rules that may further extend the filing deadline. For example, U.S. citizens and resident aliens living outside the country on the April filing date automatically get an additional two months to file, pushing their initial deadline to June 15. They can still apply for the standard six-month extension to gain more time.

How to get an extension on your taxes

Requesting a tax extension is relatively straightforward. The easiest way is to file Form 4868 online through the IRS Free File program or tax software. Or, you can print and mail the form to the IRS. Either method requires an estimate of your tax liability for the year — so even if you're not ready to file, you'll still need to have some financial information on hand.

If you owe taxes, you should aim to pay as much as possible by the April deadline to minimize penalties and interest. Keep in mind that a tax extension doesn't exempt you from these charges; it only gives you more time to file your return. For those who can't pay their full tax bill upfront, the IRS offers payment plans that allow you to spread out the amount owed over time.

Navigating the extension process can be more complicated if you're already behind on taxes or facing financial hardship. This is where a tax relief service can be invaluable. These companies specialize in helping you resolve tax issues, including filing extensions, negotiating payment plans and even reducing the total amount owed. A tax relief service can handle the paperwork, communicate with the IRS on your behalf and provide guidance tailored to your unique situation.

Working with a tax relief professional also ensures you won't miss critical deadlines or overlook important details that could lead to penalties. While there's typically a fee for their services, the peace of mind and potential savings often outweigh the cost.

The bottom line

Tax extensions can be a lifesaver if you need extra time to file, but they're not a free pass to delay paying taxes. Understanding how extensions work and taking the necessary steps to file for one can help you avoid unnecessary stress and financial penalties. Whether you're filing Form 4868 on your own or enlisting the help of a tax relief service, though, it's important to act before the April deadline.

After all, the IRS is typically more willing to work with taxpayers who communicate and follow the rules, so by staying proactive and informed, you can ensure that tax season doesn't become a source of unnecessary frustration. With the right approach, even the most complex tax situations can be managed effectively — and an extension might just give you the breathing room you need to get it done right.