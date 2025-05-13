Suspected FSU gunman denied bond in first court appearance after mass shooting

A Florida State University student accused of killing two people and injuring six others in an April campus mass shooting made his first court appearance on Tuesday virtually from jail.

During the proceeding the judge read the formal charges against 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner. The judge informed Ikner that he faces two counts of first-degree murder and seven counts of attempted first-degree murder, noting that probable cause had already been established.

The judge then said that she had received a public defender application form that had been completed. A state prosecutor then asked that Ikner be held without bond with special conditions.

"No contact with any victims, victims' families or other witnesses," he said.

Randall Harper from the public defender's office said they were waiving any argument to doubt at this time and asked to be appointed to represent Ikner. The judge agreed and appointed him.

The judge then ordered that Ikner be held without bond and was not have any contact with the victims or their families.

During the campus shooting, police opened fire against the suspect and shot Ikner in the jaw before arresting him. He received reconstructive face surgery and had been hospitalized in serious condition until his release Monday when he was booked into jail.

The April 2025 FSU campus shooting

Authorities say Ikner arrived on campus on the morning of April 17 and lingered near a parking garage before walking in and out of buildings and green spaces, firing a handgun just before lunchtime.

Two of those shot were killed. Family members identified them as Tiru Chabba, a 45-year-old campus vendor employee, and Robert Morales, a 57-year-old university dining services employee.

Five other people were struck by gunfire and a sixth person was also injured while running away from the shooting but was not wounded by gunfire, police confirmed.

In roughly four minutes, Tallahassee police officers confronted Ikner and shot him in the jaw, ending the rampage. He had been hospitalized in serious condition until his release Monday.

The five victims who were wounded by gunfire were taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital in stable condition and treated for gunshot wounds. They have all since been released.

Suspected FSU shooter has law enforcement history

Ikner, who was a political science major at the school, is the stepson of Leon County sheriff's deputy Jessica Ikner. He used her former service weapon, now a personal handgun, during the shooting, according to Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil.

Jessica Ikner is an 18-year veteran of the sheriff's office, most recently she worked as a middle school resource officer. After the shooting, she was granted a personal leave and reassigned from her post at the school.

Phoenix Ikner was involved with some programs at the sheriff's office, according to McNeil.

Ikner, who was originally booked into the Leon County Detention Facility, was transferred to a jail in nearby Wakulla County later on Monday, a standard practice when an inmate is related to a Leon County deputy, authorities said.