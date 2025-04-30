FSU shooting victim's family call for answers about his death: "We're asking that there be some level of transparency"

Attorneys for the family of Tiru Chabba, who was killed this month during a mass shooting at Florida State University, called Wednesday for more information about the death.

During a news conference on the FSU campus, attorney Bakari Sellers said the family wants answers about the shooter's motive and how he got the gun that was used.

"We're asking for a thorough and transparent investigation," Sellers said. "We believe that's necessary for healing. We also believe that it's necessary so that incidents like this do not happen. Not just anywhere else in the state of Florida but anywhere else in this country."

When asked about the possibility of a lawsuit, Sellers said more answers are needed before the family will consider legal action.

"We had a funeral that buried a great man last week, and the only conversations that our family has had with law enforcement were when they were notified of his death," Sellers said. "So, we're asking that there be some level of transparency. We're asking that there be thoroughness."

Chabba, a Greenville, S.C. resident, was on campus as an employee of vendor Aramark Collegiate Hospitality.

Also killed in the April 17 shooting was Robert Morales, the university's dining coordinator, while six people were injured.

Authorities said 20-year-old Phoenix Ikner opened fire with a handgun around lunchtime. Ikner was shot and captured after confronting police officers.