FSU shooting suspect Phoenix Ikner transferred to jail after hospital release, police say

Florida State University student Phoenix Ikner was released from the hospital and booked into jail Monday on felony charges stemming from an April 17 campus shooting that left two people dead and six others injured, the Tallahassee Police Department said.

Transfer follows standard protocol, authorities say

Ikner, 20, was transported to the Leon County Detention Facility and later transferred to the Wakulla County Detention Facility, police said.

According to authorities, the move is standard protocol because Ikner is the stepson of a Leon County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Ikner will remain in custody at Wakulla County as he awaits his first court appearance.

Suspect accused in deadly campus shooting

Authorities previously identified Ikner as the suspected gunman who opened fire on FSU's campus near the student union just before noon on April 17. Two people, a university dining worker and a campus vendor, were killed and six others were injured.

Police said Ikner was shot and apprehended at the scene. He had been hospitalized in serious condition until his release.

The investigation remains ongoing.