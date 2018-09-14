Sunday: Long, Tillis, Graham, Garrett

Pummeling the Carolinas with 90 mph winds and record storm surge, Hurricane Florence roared ashore Friday. Despite slowing to a category 1 storm, authorities predict Florence's slow plod inland will exacerbate already "catastrophic" flooding, drenching thousands in the storm's path this weekend. "It's only going to get worse," FEMA Administrator Brock Long warned Friday morning.

The storm is the Federal Emergency Management Agency's first major test since last year's lumbering response to Hurricane Maria's devastation in Puerto Rico. This week President Trump defended his work on the island as "an incredible, unsung success," disputing the storm's widely accepted death toll. But the president's claim that "3,000 people did not die" on the island elicited scorn, even among some of the president's supporters.

And the FEMA administrator himself is reportedly under investigation, accused of misusing agency resources for personal travel. Long denies "intentionally" violating regulations, telling CBS News that "ethics is a big part of my career."

Also on Friday, Paul Manafort struck a deal to cooperate with federal investigators, ducking a looming second trial scheduled in Washington.

The former Trump campaign chair's attorney had once declared there was "no chance" that Manafort would flip. Now, the deal could jeopardize Manafort's chances for a presidential pardon, though the White House claimed his plea was "totally unrelated" to the president "or his victorious 2016 Presidential campaign."

And in a statement, Judge Brett Kavanaugh "categorically and unequivocally" denied allegations this week of decades-old sexual misconduct. The anonymous claim has done little to erode Republican support for the president's Supreme Court pick, who they hope to confirm in time for the high court's next session.

Jamelle Bouie, chief political correspondent for Slate and CBS News political analyst

Jeffrey Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Atlantic

Susan Page, Washington bureau chief for USA Today

Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review senior editor, Bloomberg Opinion columnist and CBS News political contributor

