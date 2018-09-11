Trump praises Puerto Rico response as "unsung success" in Hurricane Florence briefing — live updates

President Trump praised the federal response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico Tuesday, as het met with top Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency officials at the White House to address the looming threat of Hurricane Florence.

The president, asked what he had learned from Puerto Rico, called the response to that devastating storm an "unsung success." The governor of Puerto Rico recently revised the death toll as a result of that storm from 64 to 2,975.

"I think that Puerto Rico was an incredible, unsung success," Mr. Trump said Tuesday, lauding the federal government's response to the storm.

But Mr. Trump said the U.S. is prepared for Hurricane Florence, which he described as "tremendously big and tremendously wet." The hurricane, currently a category 4, is expected to slam the North and South Carolina and Virginia by Thursday. Mr. Trump has already approved emergency declarations from those three states.

"My people just informed me that this is one of the worst storms to hit the East Coast in many years," Mr. Trump tweeted Monday. "Also, looking like a direct hit on North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia. Please be prepared, be careful and be SAFE!"

The Trump administration was intensely criticized for its response to Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, where the governor last month increased the official death toll from 64 to 2,975 for the period of September 2017 to February 2018. Mr. Trump recently said his administration's response to the storm was "fantastic."