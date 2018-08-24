Sunday: Flake, Durbin, Turley

In the wake of dueling legal bombshells, a besieged President Trump this week turned to the court of public opinion. On television and Twitter, the president revived scorn for his own attorney general and special counsel Robert Mueller, demanding that the Justice Department look into "all the corruption" of the "other side."

However, with news of more once-loyal Trump associates granted immunity by prosecutors, the president's pleas to stop Mueller's "witch hunt" appear futile.

The president now faces a tangle of legal inquiries, from federal probes of his campaign down to an investigation into his family businesses by the Manhattan's district attorney's office.

Chances of a federal indictment remain slim and Democrats have largely refrained from calls to impeach the President. But the saga will inevitably complicate an upcoming second trial for former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and a looming fight to confirm the president's Supreme Court pick, Brett Kavanaugh.

Also on Friday, the family of Sen. John McCain announced the Arizona Republican had decided to discontinue medical treatment. An outpouring of bipartisan tributes met McCain's announcement, following his months-long battle with brain cancer.

"Our family is immensely grateful for the support and kindness of all his caregivers over the last year, and for the continuing outpouring of concern and affection," the family wrote in a statement.

