Manhattan DA considers criminal charges against Trump Organization

The Manhattan district attorney's office has opened an investigation and is considering pursuing criminal charges against the Trump Organization, a person familiar with the matter confirmed to CBS News.

Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr.'s investigation comes in light of statements made by President Trump's former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, during his guilty plea proceeding in federal court this week.

In its preliminary stages, investigators are looking into whether the Trump Organization falsified business records of reimbursements payments to Cohen. No determination has made made at this time about whether criminal charges are merited.

The DA's consideration of pursuing charges against the Trump Organization was first reported by the New York Times.

The Trump Organization has no comment.

President Trump has sought advice from his lawyers about using his pardon power for his recently convicted campaign chairman Paul Manafort and others, the Washington Post reported. Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt, who interviewed Mr. Trump this week, said that he mentioned pardoning Manafort to her. But in this case, should the state of New York pursue charges and secure any convictions involving the Trump Organization or its employees, President Trump would not be able to pardon them. He is able to pardon those convicted of federal offenses, and not state offenses.

Jeff Pegues contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.