Sunday: Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, and the Super Bowl

This Sunday, as football fans await the Super Bowl and voters in New Hampshire prepare to cast ballots in their presidential primary, why choose between sports and politics? "Face the Nation" will bring you the latest on the 2016 election and the big game.

We'll talk with Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who's guarding a big lead over Hillary Clinton as the New Hampshire primary approaches. Will Sanders, who represents neighboring Vermont in the Senate, be able to notch a victory in his backyard and build enough momentum to take on Clinton in all 50 states?

We'll also talk with Clinton about her campaign and the uphill battle she faces in New Hampshire. What did she make of their combative debate on Thursday? And what's her plan to take on Sanders as the campaign continues?

Turning to the Super Bowl, we'll get a preview of the big game from CBS Sports' James Brown, the host of "The NFL Today." We'll also speak with DeMaurice Smith, the head of the NFL Players' Association, about some of the issues facing the league - from concussion prevention to anti-doping efforts, how are the league and its players ensuring they set a good example?

It's going to be an exciting broadcast, so make sure you tune in! Check your local listings for airtimes.