Sundance Film Festival moving to Boulder, Colorado. Organizer calls Boulder "the ideal location."

The iconic Sundance Film Festival will be moving from Park City, Utah to Boulder, Colorado, starting in 2027, the festival and the Colorado Governor's Office announced on Thursday.

The search for a new host city has been years in the making, with the festival announcing the search in 2023 and several cities, including Boulder, as possible new hosts being announced last year.

"Colorado is thrilled to welcome the Sundance Film Festival to its new home in Boulder starting in 2027," Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement. "Here in our state we celebrate the arts and film industry as a key economic driver, job creator, and important contributor to our thriving culture. Now, with the addition of the iconic Sundance Film Festival, we can expect even more jobs, a huge benefit for our small businesses including stores and restaurants."

A barricade with signage is seen during the 2025 Sundance Film Festival on January 26, 2025 in Park City, Utah. @bryansteffy / Getty Images

"This decision was informed by a detailed evaluation of the key components essential to creating our Festival. During the process, it became clear that Boulder is the ideal location in which to build our Festival's future, marking a key strategic step in its natural evolution," Sundance Institute Board Chair Ebs Burnough said.

The Sundance Film Festival takes place every January. The Boulder Film Festival will likely be pushed back by about a month, officials behind that festival previously told CBS News Colorado.

Utah was home to the international film festival for 42 years, but festival organizers said the festival has outgrown its home.

Since entering the selection process, state and local leaders in Colorado have mounted considerable efforts to get the festival moved to Boulder, citing the city's concentration of artists, its history of culture, and the revenue benefits to the city and state.

"I founded the Sundance Institute with a commitment to discovering and developing independent artists, with the Sundance Film Festival serving as the platform for stories to help expand audiences and broaden the landscape," Robert Redford, Sundance Institute president and founder, said in a statement. "This move will ensure that the Festival continues its work of risk taking, supporting innovative storytellers, fostering independence, and entertaining and enlightening audiences. I am grateful to the Boulder community for its support, and I look forward to seeing what the future holds for the Festival there."

As part of Boulder's efforts to attract Sundance, the state legislature is considering up to $34 million in refundable tax credits, which would kick in by 2027, when Sundance is set to relocate here. Some state lawmakers oppose that move, however, with one saying it was unfair to ask the entire state to subsidize what would largely only benefit one community.

Nonetheless, the efforts didn't stop there. City leaders in Boulder previously said that local hotels have already committed to capping room price increases during the 11-day event.

"Our walkable downtown, iconic venues, and beautiful landscape at the base of the Rocky Mountains sets the stage for the Sundance Film Festival to flourish in its next chapter," said Charlene Hoffman, CEO of Visit Boulder. "It's been a remarkable experience getting to share our vibrant community with the Sundance Institute and we eagerly await the Festival's debut in beautiful Boulder, Colorado with excitement and gratitude."

A study by the State of Utah found Sundance had nearly 73,000 attendees in 2024, generating $132 million in economic output, $14 million in tax revenue, and $70 million in wages.

"Boulder is an art town, tech town, mountain town, and college town. It is a place where the Festival can build and flourish. This is the beginning of a bold, new journey as we invite everyone to be part of our community and to be entertained and inspired," the Sundance Institute's acting CEO Amanda Kelso said. "We can't imagine a better fit than Boulder."