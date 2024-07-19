Sundance Film Festival names Boulder, Colorado, a finalist for new host city

Leaders in Colorado and the city of Boulder say they're excited after the city was named a finalist to host the Sundance Film Festival starting in 2027. On Friday the Sundance Institute announced that they've narrowed down their list to half a dozen possible host cities.

Mark Sagliocco / Getty Images

The high-profile festival was held for the 40th time in January and included 82 feature-length films. Its contract with its current host (Park City and Salt Lake City in Utah) is up in 2026.

In addition to Boulder, the other five finalists are Atlanta, Cincinnati, Louisville, Santa Fe and Park City/Salt Lake City. If the latter is chosen as the new host then the festival wouldn't leave Utah.

Gov. Jared Polis and Charlene Hoffman, CEO of Visit Boulder, said on Friday after the news came out that the possibility of becoming the host of the one of the world's most famous film festivals would be invaluable. They pointed to the new jobs and big tourism boost that the festival would bring not just to Boulder but all of the Denver metro area and Colorado's Front Range.

"I am thrilled the Sundance Institute recognizes the potential in relocating to my hometown and look forward to the many benefits this would bring to the entire state, as well as to the festival," said Polis, who grew up in the Boulder area.

Hoffman says she "welcomes the opportunity to work with a collaborative partner like the Sundance Institute, which we believe shares our commitment to elevating the arts and supporting local communities."

The proposal Boulder submitted includes a one-time $1.5 million incentive from the Colorado Economic Development Commission. The commission's executive director, Eve Lieberman, said she thinks the festival would be a great fit with Boulder. Variety reported that Boulder's "focus on sustainability" was part of the reason why the Sundance Institute chose the city as a finalist.

Robert Redford founded the festival in 1981.