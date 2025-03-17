Boulder International Film Festival considers impact of possible Sundance move to Colorado

Boulder International Film Festival, BIFF, rolled out the red carpet for another successful year. Celebrities, like actress Jane Lynch, came to Boulder to receive awards and talk about films.

"Everybody is so nice. This is such a wonderful town," Lynch told CBS News Colorado.

CBS

She received the Entertainer of the Year award on Saturday night. Lynch was one of 60 film industry celebrities who attended the festival. BIFF attracts about 25,000 people every year.

"We have such great, enthusiastic audiences. Filmmakers come back year after year, and it's just so heartwarming to see everyone," said Robin Beecks during a BIFF event.

Robin Beecks, and her sister Kathy, plan the entire festival from their offices on Pearl Street. When Boulder decided to make a bid for the Sundance Film Festival, the Beecks were among the stakeholders brought into the conversation.

"Your first reaction is, 'What?' How will that work?' said Kathy Beecks.

The sisters have had several conversations with community leaders and Sundance organizers, and are happy to see Boulder on the shortlist of contenders for the possible move. (The festival currently takes place annually in Utah.)

CBS

"There are still question marks, but we think we can make it work, and we think there could be some benefits," Kathy added.

"Is Boulder big enough for two festivals?" CBS News Colorado's Shaun Boyd asked.

"We do think the town is big enough because there is a lot of outlying...you can spread a bit," Robin Beecks responds.

Sundance hosts about 86,000 visitors, so organizers are looking at hotel rooms, restaurant space, and venues for screenings.

"We have a lot of historical knowledge over twenty years about how to make things work in this town," Robin said.

These festivals attract very different audiences. BIFF shows films that have already been released, but probably haven't made it to Colorado yet. Sundance requires its films premiere at the festival.

BIFF would have to change its dates to accommodate Sundance, but over all Kathy and Robin are looking at the ways the two festivals could work together.

"It's important to them that we are healthy, that we grow and thrive," Robin added.

The Beecks see economic viability not only for their own festival, but for Boulder and the entire state.