Boulder hoping to be the new home of the prestigious Sundance Film Festival

The Sundance Film Festival, a premier event for independent cinema, could soon have a new home and Boulder is on the shortlist.

For 40 years, the festival has been held in Park City, Utah, but organizers say they are ready for a change. Boulder is one of three cities under consideration, along with Salt Lake City and Cincinnati.

From the scenic Flatirons to the bustling Pearl Street Mall and historic Chautauqua Park, Boulder is known for its vibrant arts scene, tech startups, and outdoor culture. The National Endowment for the Arts ranks the city third in the nation for artists per capita after Santa Fe, New Mexico and Los Angeles.

"The arts are integral to who we are every day," said Deborah Malden with the Boulder Chamber of Commerce. "This will prove to be such an incredible home for Sundance that they're not going to relocate."

Deborah Malden, art liaison and advisor at the Boulder Chamber of Commerce CBS

Organizers say the festival has outgrown Park City, and a move could bring an economic boost. At the Boulder Film Commission's annual winter gathering, excitement over the possibility was evident. Boulder International Film Festival will remain, but Boulder County Film Commissioner Bruce Borowski said Sundance would take the city's reputation to the next level.

If Sundance were to move here, there would just be an explosion of opportunities in the creative industry," Borowski said. "Boulder will be seen much more as a premier filming destination."

To accommodate the festival, local hotels have committed to limiting price hikes during the 11-day event. The state legislature is also considering up to $34 million in refundable tax credits, which would kick in by 2027 -- the year Sundance plans to relocate.

The Pearl Street Mall is seen on May 11, 2022. The open-air walking mall in the heart of downtown Boulder, Colorado is home to countless shops and restaurants. Getty Images

However, not everyone supports the incentives. Democratic State Rep. Bob Marshall, whose district includes Douglas County, called the tax credits a "bribe."

"If this has such an extraordinary impact -- and I don't doubt that it does -- Boulder should be thrilled to put up the money to get that impact rather than asking the rest of the state to subsidize it," Marshall said.

Supporters argue the festival would benefit the entire state, attracting thousands of industry leaders who may choose Colorado for future productions and drawing visitors who will return as tourists.

A study by Utah found Sundance had nearly 73,000 attendees in 2024, generating $132 million in economic output, $14 million in tax revenue, and $70 million in wages.

Organizers are expected to announce their decision in late March or early April.

The Egyptian Theatre and its marquee is seen along Main Street during the 2023 Sundance Film Festival on Jan. 23, 2023 in Park City, Utah. Getty Images

Nick C. Goins, founder of Makeshift Film Group, believes Boulder is the clear frontrunner.

"Utah is fine. Ohio is- but this Colorado," Goins said.

"It's palpable," Malden said. "People are beyond excited and can't wait to open our arms and embrace this festival."