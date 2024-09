Sean "Diddy" Combs denied bail again in federal sex trafficking case Music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs has been denied bail for a second time while being held on federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York. The 54-year-old tried for home detention, offering to post a $50 million bond, give up his cellphone and internet access, and restrict female visitors to family and the mothers of his children. The judge had concerns about potential witness tampering and sided with prosecutors.