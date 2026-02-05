Investigators believe Savannah Guthrie's missing mom "still out there" as FBI offers $50,000 reward

Investigators believe "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, is "still out there" as the high-profile search in Arizona continues, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said Thursday. The FBI also announced a $50,000 reward for information in the case.

The FBI also said that an imposter who made a phony ransom demand has been arrested, but investigators said a different ransom demand was still being taken seriously.

Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie, 84, was taken from her home in Tucson, Arizona, over the weekend and have been investigating her disappearance as a crime.

Detectives returned to Guthrie's neighborhood Wednesday to conduct some follow-up work at her home and in the area, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. Guthrie was last seen at her home Saturday night after having dinner at the home of her other daughter, Annie Guthrie, and being driven home by her husband, Tommaso Cioni, Nanos told CBS News.

The sheriff's department has said neither a suspect nor person of interest has been identified in the case.

Nancy Guthrie needs daily medication, adding more urgency to the search. Nanos dismissed the possibility that she may have wandered off, saying she doesn't have cognitive issues and her mobility is limited.

In an emotional social media video posted Wednesday, Savannah Guthrie said her mother's heart is fragile and that she lives in constant pain and needs her medicine to survive.

Savannah Guthrie also spoke directly to her mother's possible abductors.

"We are ready to talk, however, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated," she said. "We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us."

Savannah Guthrie and mother Nancy Guthrie on the "Today" show June 15, 2023. Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

She also addressed a reported ransom note, saying the family was doing everything they can to bring her home.

Savannah Guthrie appeared with her brother and sister in the video, and they all spoke to their mother.

"You are a strong woman, you are God's precious daughter, Nancy," Savannah Guthrie said. "Mama, if you're listening, we need you to come home, we miss you," Annie Guthrie said. "We love you, Mom, stay strong, come home," her brother Charles Camron Guthrie said.

The FBI, which has been helping the sheriff's department, was sending additional personnel to assist in the investigation, CBS News learned Wednesday.

President Trump said on social media that he spoke with Savannah Guthrie. "We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely," Mr. Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family."