Watch CBS News
U.S.

Trump says "all federal law enforcement" resources are being deployed to bring Savannah Guthrie's mom home

By
Sarah Lynch Baldwin
Deputy Managing Editor
Sarah Lynch Baldwin is a deputy managing editor of CBSNews.com. She helps lead national and breaking news coverage and shapes editorial workflows.
Read Full Bio
Sarah Lynch Baldwin,
Pat Milton
Pat Milton
Senior producer, CBS News Investigative Unit
Pat Milton, an award-winning journalist, is the senior producer of the CBS News Investigative Unit, specializing in national security, the FBI, Intelligence and federal law enforcement.
Read Full Bio
Pat Milton,
Jordan Freiman
News Editor
Jordan Freiman is a news editor for CBSNews.com. He covers breaking news, trending stories, sports and crime. Jordan has previously worked at Spin and Death and Taxes.
Read Full Bio
Jordan Freiman

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

President Trump said he is directing all federal law enforcement to be at the disposal of Savannah Guthrie's family as the search continues for her mother, 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie. 

"I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family's, and Local Law Enforcement's, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY," Mr. Trump said on social media Wednesday night. "We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely."

A White House official said the president called Savannah Guthrie, who co-hosts NBC's "Today" show. The call took place right after NBC interviewed the president on Wednesday, NBC said on its streaming platform.

Authorities are trying to figure out what happened to Nancy Guthrie, who went missing over the weekend. In an emotional video released Wednesday night, Savannah Guthrie pleaded for her mother's return and addressed any possible abductor or abductors, saying, "We want to hear from you, and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us."

Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was taken from her Tucson, Arizona, home, but say they haven't identified any suspects or persons of interest in the case, and it isn't clear how many people may have taken Guthrie.

Savannah Guthrie said she and her family are aware of reports of a ransom note. Multiple media organizations have reported receiving purported ransom notes, which they gave to investigators. 

"We live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her," Savannah Guthrie said in the video posted on social media. 

2026-02-05t054748z-2007944305-rc2efjarmfv4-rtrmadp-3-usa-crime-guthrie.jpg
Journalist and TV host Savannah Guthrie, accompanied by her siblings Annie and Camron, speaks in a video about her mother Nancy Guthrie. Savannah Guthrie via Instagram/via REUTERS

Law enforcement is intensifying their search. Pima County sheriffs and the FBI returned to Nancy Guthrie's home Wednesday evening, putting up crime scene tape and combing through the property.

The community in Tucson is holding on to hope. A few hundred people gathered at a church Wednesday evening for a vigil for Nancy Guthrie, hearing prayers and placing candles on an altar.  

Jonathan Vigliotti, The Associated Press and Aaron Navarro contributed to this report.

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue