No suspect or person of interest identified in disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom, sheriff says

Investigators in the disappearance of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, haven't identified a suspect or person of interest in the Arizona case, which is being investigated as a crime, authorities said Wednesday.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department posted the update to social media as the search continues for Nancy Guthrie, 84, who was reported missing Sunday.

"At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case," the sheriff's department said in Wednesday's statement. "Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie."

The sheriff's department said detectives were working closely with Guthrie's family.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.