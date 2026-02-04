Watch CBS News
U.S.

No suspect or person of interest identified in disappearance of Savannah Guthrie's mom, sheriff says

By
Alex Sundby
Senior Editor
Alex Sundby is a senior editor at CBSNews.com. In addition to editing content, Alex also covers breaking news, writing about crime and severe weather as well as everything from multistate lottery jackpots to the July Fourth hot dog eating contest.
Read Full Bio
Alex Sundby

/ CBS News

Add CBS News on Google

Investigators in the disappearance of "Today" show co-host Savannah Guthrie's mother, Nancy Guthrie, haven't identified a suspect or person of interest in the Arizona case, which is being investigated as a crime, authorities said Wednesday.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department posted the update to social media as the search continues for Nancy Guthrie, 84, who was reported missing Sunday.

"At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case," the sheriff's department said in Wednesday's statement. "Detectives continue to speak with anyone who may have had contact with Mrs. Guthrie."

The sheriff's department said detectives were working closely with Guthrie's family.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

In:

© 2026 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue