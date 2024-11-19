NYC priest who allowed Sabrina Carpenter to shoot a music video in church stripped of duties

Brooklyn pastor in Sabrina Carpenter music video controversy stripped of his duties Brooklyn pastor in Sabrina Carpenter music video controversy stripped of his duties 00:33

NEW YORK - There's more fallout for a Brooklyn pastor who allowed pop star Sabrina Carpenter to film a music video inside his church.

Monsignor Jamie Gigantiello has been stripped of his duties at the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Williamsburg.

Church officials said they were appalled he permitted Carpenter to film the provocative video last year for her hit song "Feather."

The Diocese says an investigation revealed instances of mismanagement, including unauthorized financial transfers to a former aide in the Adams administration, which is now the subject of a corruption probe.

"Evidence of serious violations"

"I am saddened to share that investigations conducted by Alvarez & Marsal and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP have uncovered evidence of serious violations of Diocesan policies and protocols at Our Lady of Mount Carmel – Annunciation Parish," Bishop Robert Brennan said. "In order to safeguard the public trust, and to protect church funds, I have appointed Bishop Witold Mroziewski as administrator of the Parish."

Brennan, who oversees Catholic churches in the New York City boroughs of Brooklyn and Queens, said he also relieved a deacon who had been appointed as a temporary administrator during the investigation. He said the deacon had used racist and other offensive language during private conversations in the parish office that had been secretly recorded at Gigantiello's direction.

Gigantiello didn't respond to email and Facebook messages seeking comment Monday.

The controversial video

Released on Oct. 31, 2023, the "Feather" music video revolves around men behaving badly toward Carpenter before meeting grisly deaths.

At points in the video, the former Disney Channel star is seen pulling up to the distinctive brick church in a pink hearse and then dancing in front of the church's ornate altar wearing a short black dress and a black veil alongside a colorful array of faux coffins.

In a letter to parishioners last November, Gigantiello said approving the filming was a "lapse in judgment" and maintained he wasn't present at the time and didn't realize how provocative the shoot would be.

On Monday, Brennan said a broader review uncovered other instances of administrative impropriety.

Among them is an ongoing investigation into Gigantiello's use of a church credit card for "substantial" personal expenses, he said.

From 2019 to 2021, the monsignor also transferred $1.9 million in parish funds to bank accounts affiliated with Frank Carone, Adams' former chief of staff, Brennan said.

The bishop said Gigantiello failed to seek prior approval for the transactions and didn't properly document them, in violation of the diocese's investment policies and protocols.

Carone's law firm repaid $1 million of the funds, along with about 9% interest, according to Brennan. Gigantiello also requested early repayment for the remainder, but without the substantial interest called for under the loan notes, the bishop said.

Federal investigators have subpoenaed the Brooklyn church seeking information about Carone and Gigantiello's financial dealings, though neither has been accused of any wrongdoing.

Brennan stressed the diocese is "fully committed" to cooperating with law enforcement in its investigations.

Meanwhile, the commotion set off by her music video hasn't been lost on Carpenter.

She made light of it during a concert at Madison Square Garden in late September, just days after Adams became the first New York City mayor indicted while in office.

"Damn, what now?" she said cheekily to the Manhattan crowd. "Should we talk about how I got the mayor indicted?"