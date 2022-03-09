These companies continue to do business in Russia

The list of companies continuing to operate in Russia is shrinking by the minute, but dozens of corporations including multinational manufacturers and hotel chains are still doing business in the country despite intense public pressure to withdraw over its invasion of Ukraine.

McDonald's was among the big-name companies to announce on March 8 that it would temporarily close its 850 restaurants in Russia. Cola-Cola and PepsiCo quickly followed suit, as did restaurant chain Papa John's and others the next day. Still, more than 30 large companies "remain in Russia with significant exposure," according to a running tally updated daily by Yale University management professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld.

Large businesses choosing to maintain their presence in Russia include Japanese apparel chain Uniqlo. The CEO of its retail holding company owner, Fast Retailing, vowed to keep the brand's 50 retail stores across Russia open, calling "clothing a necessity of life," according to a March 8 report by Nikkei Asia.

The list also includes Illinois-based Abbott Labs. Among companies condemning the war, Abbott on March 4 said it would donate $2 million to humanitarian groups offering relief in Ukraine. The multinational medical devices and health care company did not mention Russia or its operations in the country in its statement.

Also on Sonnenfeld's list is Tokyo-based tire and rubber products producer Bridgestone Tire. It runs manufacturing plants in Russia, but the extent of its business in the country is unclear.

Banking giant Citigroup has $9.8 billion in domestic and cross-border exposure to Russia, according to a regulatory filing on February 28. "Citi continues to monitor the current Russia-Ukraine geopolitical situation and economic conditions and will mitigate is exposures and risks as appropriate." New York-based Citi said it provides institutional and consumer banking services in Russia, but was working to exit the latter.

Hotel chain Hyatt on March 4 issued a statement saying the company is "heartbroken over the devastation" in Ukraine, noting that it had started a relief fund for colleagues in the region in need of necessities and relocation help. The company continues to operate six locations in Russia, according to Sonnenfeld.

The list of outliers is being shared on social media, prompting calls to boycott Hyatt and others on it.

"The Russian invasion of Ukraine has highlighted the intersection of risk, reputation and revenue," Paul Washington, executive director of the ESG Center at The Conference Board, said in a report. "For many companies, the decision to suspend ties may be a relatively easy one. Given the size of the Russian economy, little revenue may be involved. And the reputational harm of continuing business — and the benefit of announcing a withdrawal — may be significant."

Crypto's unified front?

Some cryptocurrency companies are also resisting pressure to close Russian accounts, despite a February 27 appeal from Ukraine's vice prime minister "asking all major crypto exchanges to block addresses of Russian users."

Kraken CEO Jesse Power replied, saying that "despite his deep respect for the Ukrainian people," his company could not freeze the accounts of Russian clients unless it was legally required to do so.

1/6 I understand the rationale for this request but, despite my deep respect for the Ukrainian people, @krakenfx cannot freeze the accounts of our Russian clients without a legal requirement to do so. Russians should be aware that such a requirement could be imminent. #NYKNYC https://t.co/bMRrJzgF8N — Jesse Powell (@jespow) February 28, 2022

The world's biggest cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, is blocking the accounts of Russians on western economic sanction lists, but not Russians at large. "We are not going to unilaterally freeze millions of innocent users' accounts," CEO Changpeng Zhao wrote in a on March 4 blog post.

Coinbase CEO Brain Armstrong on March 4 tweeted that "ordinary Russians are using crypto as a lifeline." Still, the company would comply with any bans imposed by the U.S. government, he added.

8/ Some ordinary Russians are using crypto as a lifeline now that their currency has collapsed. Many of them likely oppose what their country is doing, and a ban would hurt them, too. That said, if the US government decides to impose a ban, we will of course follow those laws. — Brian Armstrong - barmstrong.eth (@brian_armstrong) March 4, 2022

Coinbase's stance aligns with those taken by other crypto exchanges including Kraken, KuCoin and Coinberry.