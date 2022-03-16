Koch Industries stays in Russia, backs groups opposing U.S. sanctions

As hundreds of major U.S. companies exit Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, Koch Industries is staying put.

The industrial conglomerate — the second-largest privately owned business in America, with $115 billion in annual revenue — is among those defying public pressure and continuing to operate manufacturing plants and sell products across Russia, while remaining mum on that nation's relentless assault on Ukrainian cities.

Wichita, Kansas-based Koch has several business lines in Russia, and is among the nearly 40 companies described as "digging in" by refusing to curb or stop business in that nation, according to a tally compiled by Yale University professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and his research team.

Koch's Russian subsidiaries include Guardian Industries, an Auburn Hills, Michigan, manufacturer of industrial glass and other products that operates two plants in Russia, one near its border with Ukraine, according to Popular Information, a left-leaning newsletter run by Judd Legum.

Another Koch subsidiary, Molex, offers electronic components through a network of third-party distributors across Russia, while a third, Koch Engineered Solutions, runs a sales office in Moscow.

Meantime, political groups supported by Charles Koch, the right-wing billionaire who runs Koch Industries, are making a public case against imposing economic sanctions against Russia, according to Popular Information.

Stand Together, a nonprofit founded by Charles Koch, "supports targeted sanctions against Russia in response to its immoral invasion of Ukraine. We also believe that sanctions are a legitimate tool of statecraft. However, broad-based economic sanctions rarely achieve their desired policy outcomes," Dan Caldwell, the group's vice president for foreign policy, tweeted on Monday.

Caldwell in the past suggested that the U.S. remain neutral on the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

He would probably declare neutrality and reject pressure to involve the U.S. in an European war that wasn't in our interest, just like he did in 1793:https://t.co/n1XjS30wbo https://t.co/Oc7gA19gxD — Dan Caldwell (@dandcaldwell) March 13, 2022

A similar message comes from Will Ruger, president of another Charles Koch-backed group, the American Institute for Economic Research, or AIER, according to Popular Information's reporting. "The United States can and should do very little for Ukraine," Ruger told a March 2 podcast with Reason Magazine, a libertarian publication also supported by Charles Koch. "Ukraine simply doesn't matter to America's security or our prosperity."

Furthering that view, Ruger also shared on social media a Reason video entitled "Why Russian sanctions will fail."

Another Charles Koch-backed group, Concerned Veterans for America, is promoting an anti-sanctions viewpoint, in a petition letter urging "restraint as America responds to Russia's immoral invasion of Ukraine. ... We should avoid actions that may aggravate the situation further or have damaging repercussions to American prosperity."

Koch Industries did not respond to requests for comment by CBS MoneyWatch.