Possible tornado in Tennessee kills mother, daughter, leaves "severe property damage"

A tornado that swept through a swath of northcentral Tennessee Thursday night left a mother and daughter dead and at least three other people injured as it caused "severe property damage," officials said.

The Morgan County Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency said on Facebook that the two were from the "same household."

The agency said the possible twister hit the Deer Lodge and Sunbright areas.

The National Weather Service said it would dispatch a team to determine whether the severe weather reached tornado status.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those affected by this tragic event," it added.

Citing the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, CBS Knoxville affiliate WLVT-TV reported that more than a dozen homes were damaged or destroyed.

Captain Stacey Heatherly, of the Tennessee Highway Patrol, told the station it had sent 30 troopers to Morgan County to help.

"Right now we have the strike team activated to make sure we assist the Morgan County Sheriff's Office," she said. "That is our mission, to make sure we can help."

Aaron Evans, who's with the sheriff's office, said local, county and state first responders, along with emergency personnel from multiple agencies and counties, were conducting in search and rescue operations.

A representative for the City of Oak Ridge told WVLT News the city's fire department was sending resources and help into Morgan County as well.

An Emergency Operations Center was established, and electricity, phone and internet communications were impacted, he added.